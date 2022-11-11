Sergeant James (Jim Robertson) Robertson listened intently as the names of those placing wreaths in memory of the fallen were read aloud at the Murray Harbour service Friday afternoon. Mr Roberston enlisted in the Army in 1964 as a helicopter maintenance technician when he was 17 years old. He started flying on transport helicopters as a technical crewman with responsibility for servicing and maintenance of helicopters on away from base operation very early his my career and was given the opportunity to become a Flight Engineer. He flew as a Flight Engineer on Chinook helicopters, Buffalo transport aircraft and C-130 Hercules transport aircraft and had postings to several flying units in Canada and served on 450 Squadron, 424 Squadron,429 Squadron,436 Squadron and 116 Air Transport Unit in Ismalea Egypt. He was on several extended deployments flying famine relief in Ethiopia, Somalia, and South Sudan. Flew in support of United Nations missions in Cyprus, Egypt, Israel, Syria, Iran, Iraq, Pakistan, and Honduras. Deployed to Rhodesia/Zimbabwe in 1980 in support of Commonwealth Election Observers. Mr Robertson flew in support of Gulf War operations in the Middle East and subsequent peace keeping operations as well flying in support of Canadian Forces operations in Canada and elsewhere including transport and search and rescue operations. he logged a total of 10,536 flying hours which included 7,655 hours on the C-130 Hercules upon retirement in 1995. Heather Moore photo
Bruce MacNeill placed a wreath at the cenotaph in Murray Harbour on behalf of the Murray Harbour Baptist Church. Heather Moore photo
Reuben Ball, great grandson of the late John and Peggy Sparry, Veterans of the Second World War, recited in Flanders Field at the service in Murray Harbour Friday afternoon. Heather Moore photo
