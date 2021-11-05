As Remembrance Day services are being planned in communities across the region, this year some branches can offer more open ceremonies.
Still others are taking a cautionary approach due to ongoing pandemic restrictions.
The situation is much better this year, Brian Rector, president of the Montague Legion, said.
Last year the Legion was able to host a cohort of 50 Veterans and their family members, but this year 100 people will be able to register for the event.
“Priority will be given to Veterans, and families of deceased Veterans,” Mr Rector said.
It is very hard not to be able to host the traditional parade and ceremony. In past years more than 1,000 people attended, nevertheless it is vital to have a ceremony of some sort.
“It is our duty to honour the Veterans who have gone before us,” Mr Rector added.
In Cardigan, Legion members will gather for a short ceremony at the cenotaph, Grace Blackette said.
The public is welcome to lay their wreaths at other times during the day, before or after the ceremony is held.
This year in Souris, Legion members will welcome Veterans back inside following the ceremony, a tradition they missed last year due to pandemic regulations, Legion president David Perry said, noting a vax pass will be required.
The outdoor ceremony will take place as usual, but like last year there will no parade leading up to the ceremony.
In Georgetown, the service with the traditional laying of the wreaths, music and reading of the honour roll will take place at the cenotaph in the AA MacDonald Memorial Gardens.
Those planning to attend must have a vax pass and wear masks, Haley Zavo, Executive Director of the Kings Playhouse, said.
For those unable to attend in-person, the service will be broadcast on radio station 95.1 FM for a 5 km radius.
The community of St Peter’s will hold an 11 am service at the monument at the Courthouse Theatre.
Remembrance Day will be observed at the Uigg Community Center from 3 pm to 4 pm.
The public is invited to visit the community center within that hour to place a wreath or poppy, enjoy the Remembrance Day display, or observe a moment of silence. The wreaths will later be placed at the cenotaph at Orwell Head Cemetery.
Due to the necessity of having all Covid-19 protocols in effect (sanitizing, social distancing, masks, vax passes and contact tracing), there will not be a prepared program as in other years, Louise MacLeod, one of the organizers, said.
The community of Murray Harbour will also hold a ceremony at 3 pm.
It will be outdoors and the public is welcome to attend. Social distancing rules will apply.
A service will be held at Memorial Park in Murray River at 1 pm.
The Morell-St. Peter’s Branch #26 of the Royal Canadian Legion will have its Remembrance Day service at the Morell Cenotaph beginning at 10:45 am, President Owen Parkhouse said.
The service will be much like last year with Covid protocols in place, Mr Parkhouse said, noting everyone laying a wreath will be socially distanced and must wear a mask.
He is hopeful, pending Public Health input, the public will be able to observe from the Co-op parking lot across the street from the cenotaph.
As it was last year, the ceremony at Morell Regional High School as well as the Remembrance Dinner will not be held due to the pandemic.
“In its place we will be having a Legion Meet & Greet with the presentation of honours and awards for Legion Members,” Mr Parkhouse said. Only Legion members who are fully vaccinated will be allowed to attend the event which will take place at the St. Peter’s Complex (old St. Peter’s Consolidated School) at 7 pm.
