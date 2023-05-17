During Family Violence Prevention Week, it’s importadnt to acknowledge there are many hurdles that prevent victims from going to police, which include fear of consequences from controlling partners or a lack of firm evidence beyond he said, she said.
The majority of sexual assault cases are also not reported. According to Justice Canada studies, the most frequent reasons for not reporting include fear of not being believed, shame or embarrassment, not knowing they could report the abuse or lack of family support.
The recent lawsuit against Donald Trump, in which a jury found he likely committed sexual assault against a writer in the mid-1990s, shows there is still work to be done in supporting victims of these types of violence.
Trump’s lawyer accused E Jean Carroll of making it up and questioned why she took decades to report it, which is not uncommon given how traumatic such attacks can be.
Another barrier for victims is fear of being seen speaking to police. It’s good news, then, that Kings District RCMP has partnered up with community organizations to provide safe off-site interview spaces for vulnerable victims.
These are places away from police detachments, in a much more friendly and private environment with comfortable furniture and plainclothes officers, as opposed to the intimidating environment of police interview rooms.
In small towns in rural PEI, the risk of being spotted entering a detachment by someone you know is significant. It’s an entirely reasonable fear that keeps some from reporting the violence they have suffered.
The service is also placing more of a priority on intimate partner violence and sexual violence cases, with investigations now monitored by non-commissioned officers for an extra layer of scrutiny.
Recognizing these barriers and attempting to do something about them is a much-needed step by the RCMP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.