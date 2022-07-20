I have recently fasted twice for 24 hours as part of a chain fast across the country and internationally in support of the 23 Canadian children, 13 women and eight men who are being held in detention in prisons and camps in northeastern Syria. Many of them have been there for years in appalling conditions the United Nations describes as meeting the “threshold for torture, cruel, inhuman, and degrading treatment under international law.”
It is unconscionable that Canada refuses to take immediate action to repatriate these citizens who have a right, under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, to return to Canada. Why are we refusing to recognize their Charter rights? Do Muslims have fewer rights than the rest of us? One of them, Jack Letts, went to Syria eight years ago as an 18-year-old in the genuine belief that he could assist Syrians during the terrible destruction of their country. His parents have fought for years to bring him home.
A number of countries including France, the US, Germany, Kazakhstan and others have repatriated their citizens from these detention centres without difficulty. All that is necessary is that Canada send a representative to Syria to claim its citizens. The Kurds, their captors, are our allies. Delaying the return of these Canadians makes Canada complicit in the torture they are experiencing. There is no way to defend Canada’s inaction.
Even more appalling than Canada’s delay tactics is the government’s active fight of a legal challenge in court by the families of the Canadians held in Syria that could result in an order that Global Affairs Canada do its job and bring their loved ones home. I urge Global Affairs to have some compassion and take immediate action to repatriate these unfortunate citizens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.