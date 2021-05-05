Provincial Court judge Nancy Orr’s frustration with delays in some programs for individuals waiting for clinical services reached a peak in Georgetown Court last week.
The judge suggested she could subpoena a clinical services employee to get answers on assessment and wait times for the Turning Point program.
Completion of Turning Point, a 14-16 week no-cost program for men who want to stop abusive/controlling behaviours in their intimate relationships with female partners, is often a stipulation of the alternative measures for those accused of intimate partner violence.
When an individual is working through alternative measures there is a deadline for stipulations to be completed.
Many cases on the Provincial Court docket over the past year have been adjourned time and again because clinical services either are not available or the assessments for the programs are not being followed through.
In this particular instance court officers were not provided with assessment results in time for the case to be brought up in court last week.
“I can solve this pretty quick by writing a subpoena,” Judge Orr said.
Crown Counsel Chad McQuaid suggested instead he speak directly to clinical services for an update.
The matter was adjourned until May 6.
