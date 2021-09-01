For the second time in two months Judge Nancy Orr voiced frustration over delayed mental health assessments in Georgetown Provincial Court.
“(The delay) is not fair to anyone; the complainant, victims, the accused or potential witnesses,” she said.
No justice is being delivered, she added.
The judge was visibly upset with the turn of events that has left the individual languishing, first in jail and now at Hillsborough Hospital, while they await an assessment to determine whether they are fit to stand trial.
“Who’s in charge?” she asked from the bench last week.
“Who do I have to get in here to know what the blazes is going on?”
An assessment was ordered on August 12 for an accused who was in court that day showing obvious signs of distress.
“(The accused) was not in a position to answer to charges or even to speak to a lawyer on that day, let alone be sitting in a jail cell or hospital for six weeks,” she said in court last week when she was informed an assessment couldn't be carried out until October 1.
A court order for a mental health assessment stipulates the assessment is to be completed within 30 days.
Currently assessments are being done by an Ontario psychiatrist contracted with Health PEI.
Health PEI told The Graphic the delays are due to the psychiatrist’s availability.
Health PEI said it is working with the Medical Society of PEI and the province’s recruitment team “to seek the necessary psychiatric expertise for a more local solution.”
The previous incident involved an accused who spent 45 days in jail before the court was informed their assessment hadn’t even begun.
Judge Orr said incidents like this don’t make it any easier to move forward with mental health services.
“How are we going to set up a mental health court in the province when we can’t even get an assessment?”
Justice and Public Safety Minister Bloyce Thompson spoke in the legislature this spring of exploring the options for a therapeutic court.
No one from the province was available to answer questions on the status of that initiative by press time Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.