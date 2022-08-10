News that a replacement vessel has been secured by Northumberland Ferries Limited for the remainder of the summer should help keep the momentum going for a strong tourism season.
After two years of lockdowns and restrictions, this summer started strong for tourism operators in Kings County and across the province generally. However, there was concern the fire aboard the Holiday Island and the resulting reduction in service might cut into that momentum. The wind has been put back in the sails of tourism establishments in both Kings County and the Pictou area of Nova Scotia with the recent arrival of the MV Saaremaa 1.
The vessel has been leased from Société des traversiers du Québec and will operate until mid-October. That is when the Holiday Island would normally be tied up and the MV Confederation would carry the load until the service shuts down for the winter. The Saaremaa 1 arrived in Caribou last week and is currently being evaluated by Northumberland Ferries to see what modifications have to be made so it can dock at both ports. The company is optimistic the vessel may be sailing as early as next week.
The capacity of the new vessel is basically the same as the Holiday Island, so it should essentially be business as usual for the remainder of the season. The replacement ship is much newer (it was built in 2010 compared to 1971 for the Holiday Island) so hopefully it will be able to offer uninterrupted service for the remainder of the summer season.
The big question now is what happens next spring. Whether the Holiday Island can be refitted for service is unclear at this point in time. Even if it made seaworthy again, it would then be a vessel well past its prime with some new parts. It is the same as if you own an old car-- no matter how many new parts you put in, it is still an old car, and the reality is a repaired Holiday Island probably couldn’t last until its replacement is ready in 2027.
The ferry is an important component of the economic lifeblood of both eastern PEI and the Pictou County region of Nova Scotia. The tourism and trucking sectors depend on it and reliability is the key. The company is to be commended, both for how they handled the July 22 fire and its quick action in working with the federal government to secure a replacement. Planning must start now to ensure two vessels are in place when the peak summer demand hits in 2023. In order to build on the momentum of this year’s strong tourism season, a fully operational ferry service is a must.
