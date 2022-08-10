Andy Walker

News that a replacement vessel has been secured by Northumberland Ferries Limited for the remainder of the summer should help keep the momentum going for a strong tourism season.

After two years of lockdowns and restrictions, this summer started strong for tourism operators in Kings County and across the province generally. However, there was concern the fire aboard the Holiday Island and the resulting reduction in service might cut into that momentum. The wind has been put back in the sails of tourism establishments in both Kings County and the Pictou area of Nova Scotia with the recent arrival of the MV Saaremaa 1.

