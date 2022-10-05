Graphic reporter Rachel Collier feels lucky to be alive after her vehicle collided with a moose in New Brunswick last Thursday night.
She and her two passengers were not injured and the car, though extensively damaged on the passenger’s side, was still drivable.
It was dark when the three, originally on their way to Halifax, were driving on Highway 16 several kilometers before the roundabout at Port Elgin.
“We were just driving and out of nowhere a moose popped out of the ditch,” Ms Collier said.
She immediately had a strong instinct to swerve into the opposite lane, but stopped short when she saw the lights of an oncoming truck.
After the collision with the animal they pulled over to assess the damage.
“The car behind us stopped and I got out to see how much damage there was,” Ms Collier said.
The people in the car behind said the moose was still standing so Ms Collier said she decided to take a quick look at the damage and get back inside the car.
Luckily the liquid pooling on the asphalt turned out to be windshield washer fluid and it appeared the engine wasn’t damaged.
After 10 minutes of being on hold with CAA they made the decision to start driving with their 4-ways on and landed safely with family 35 km down the road in Sackville.
Over the weekend a mechanic fixed a broken headlight and patched the bent frame in a couple of spots so the vehicle was safe to drive back home to PEI.
Though the original trip to Halifax was off the agenda there was a silver lining, apart from the fact no one was injured. They were able to have an early impromptu Thanksgiving celebration with family and friends in Sackville.
