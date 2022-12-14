It has been almost three months since Fiona partially uprooted a tree beside Carolyn Somers’ house and left live wires loosely tangled around a branch directly beside her roof.
But the Murray River resident is still waiting for the safety risk and resulting damage to be addressed.
Ms Somers said three calls to Maritime Electric in October did not yield any results and the tree, which she says is on the neighbouring parkland where the Confederation Trail runs, can’t be taken down until the wires are untangled. The province owns that property.
She is concerned the wires which are wrapped around a tree could cause a fire, which could spread to her house. The wires come from a nearby pole, beyond the tree, and connect to her service mast.
The tree is now leaning heavily toward Ms Somers’ house since Fiona greatly loosened its roots, and a branch is damaging her roof when it gets windy, including shingles being ripped off.
“It’s continuing to do more damage. It’s getting worse and worse,” she said. “I’m a senior. There’s not much I can do myself. It’s a safety issue.”
Frustration has set in after multiple attempts to have the situation dealt with went nowhere, including a call to the Office of Public Safety.
Ms Somer’s first call to Maritime Electric was on October 3, but when she called again 10 days later she says the customer service agent had only written down that she wanted some tree trimming, which did not reflect the situation.
“I’m worried one more big wind and that huge tree is going to hit my house.”
Ms Somers said this matter is also delaying her insurance claim for Fiona, which blew out her clothes dryer and cost $1,000. But the roof can’t be fixed until the wires are untangled and the tree taken down.
She waited some time at first before contacting the utility because other people had more serious issues after Fiona, but now she feels she’s waited long enough.
On Monday, after The Graphic had spoken with Maritime Electric, Ms Somers talked to a customer service supervisor who asked her to re-send photos of the scene. She was told they would investigate how her initial report was dealt with but she wasn’t given a timeline for when utility workers would visit to deal with the wires, she said.
Kim Griffin of Maritime Electric said the wires could be for telecommunications. Generally if someone reports live wires causing a safety hazard, workers check it out as soon as possible but she acknowledged the request could have been lost in the system.
However, removal of the tree would “add another layer of complication” for the utility if it’s on someone else’s land, she said.
Ms Griffin said Maritime Electric is still dealing with a lot of post-Fiona cleanup. Calls continue about trees that need to be removed, as well as communications lines attached to telephone poles which aren’t the utility’s responsibility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.