Residents of MacPhee Avenue in Souris are becoming increasingly upset over traffic issues.
“Something needs to be done with that street before someone gets killed,” Velvet MacGillivary said.
Velvet and Gene MacGillivary have witnessed two accidents since May on the 50 km zone road at the east end of town.
The accidents occurred at the end of their driveway where there is a slight curve in the road and a steep ditch.
Mr MacGillivary said ongoing speeding is making it too dangerous for him to even cut grass on their own property close to the shoulder of the road.
The main route for truck traffic from Main Street to the Madeleine Island Ferry and Souris Harbour was upgraded in 2014, but only narrow shoulders were installed at the time.
Councillor Frankie Chaisson brought the MacGillivarys' complaint to council.
Though the street is under provincial jurisdiction, he said, council is 100% behind the push for safety changes and agreed to send a letter to the province stating that.
Whether it is a guardrail, a lower speed limit, better signage or all three, the MacGillivarys are hopeful some action will be taken and soon.
They presented a petition to the town with signatures from residents on the street stating they want changes made.
A spokesperson from the Department of Transportation said they had not yet received the petition late last week.
Minister James Aylward was contacted by Souris/Elmira MLA Colin LaVie and is aware of the concerns.
“He has agreed to have staff out to the area to review traffic operations,” the spokesperson said.
