Cancellation of Remembrance Day services at the Charlottetown cenotaph this year due to Covid-19 restrictions reminds me of a thought I’ve had for some time: Namely, that the Legion should seriously consider moving these ceremonies indoors, as many communities are now doing.
Summerside, for example, has held its ceremonies at Credit Union Place for the past several years and was able to do so this year while adhering to Public Health guidelines. As far as I know, Saint John and Moncton also have their ceremonies in large arenas.
No doubt some veterans and citizens who have attended ceremonies at the cenotaph for years would strongly object to such a radical change to a long-standing and time-honoured tradition, and I respect that. The weather most years on November 11th is often cold, windy or wet. Some will say they don’t mind standing in the wind/cold/rain because veterans endured much worse conditions in the course of their service.
It’s never been clear to me how weather-related discomfort felt by observers at a Remembrance Day ceremony has any relationship to conditions veterans experienced in wartime service. In my experience, people are always shuffling about in the crowd during the ceremonies trying to get a better vantage point or find a sheltered area, etc. As a result it’s often difficult to see, hear or concentrate on what is going on during the proceedings. Contrast that with an indoor ceremony where weather is not a factor, crowd control measures are in place, there is no jostling about as described above, and those in attendance are able to see, hear and appreciate the occasion more fully. Do you really think veterans taking part in these indoor events felt any less honoured, or citizens in attendance feel the service was somehow diminished by not being at the cenotaph? I think not. In fact, attendance at indoor facilities should increase.
As a member of the regular force military in the 1950s (in Canada), I had the privilege of serving alongside some veterans of the Second World War and the Korean conflict. Years later, while employed as a counsellor with the Department of Veterans Affairs, I worked directly with veterans. The years I spent serving with veterans in peacetime and my experience in working for them at Veterans Affairs left me with great respect for those who served their country in this way. Largely because of that, I have attended Remembrance Day services through the years in different parts of the country where I was living at the time, and finally in Charlottetown for the past 35-plus years. I hope to continue doing so in the years to come as long as I am able, whether they are held indoors or out.
David MacCallum,
Charlottetown
