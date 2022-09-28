Heather on phone
DAN MACKINNON

The method of getting the news to press may have changed over the past five decades as technology took over, but Heather Moore’s engagement with the communities in the Eastern Graphic coverage area has never wavered.

“She is always approachable and reachable,” former PEI Premier Pat Binns said.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.