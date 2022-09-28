The method of getting the news to press may have changed over the past five decades as technology took over, but Heather Moore’s engagement with the communities in the Eastern Graphic coverage area has never wavered.
“She is always approachable and reachable,” former PEI Premier Pat Binns said.
The Hopefield resident holds Heather and her opinions in high regard.
“We have often talked about goings on in the community,” he said.
Sometimes the talks they have about issues make it into the pages of The Graphic and other times they don’t, but Mr Binns said either way, it is always a conversation worth having.
“She seems to have the pulse of the area and is a real asset to the local scene,” Mr Binns added noting week after week Heather’s editorials exemplify her connection with readers.
Mr Binns doesn’t recall any extra scrutiny from The Graphic editor during his time in politics.
But another local politician said some of his conversations with Heather were not so congenial.
When it comes to holding politicians accountable for their actions she had always known exactly what questions need to be asked.
Richard Collins, former mayor of the Town of Montague knows that all too well.
“I think Heather and I have butted heads a few times over the years over articles that were written during my time as mayor,” Mr Collins said with a bit of a chuckle.
“I can remember a few snappy phone calls.”
He concedes that comes with the territory though for both their jobs.
“When she was calling me she was doing her job and she was on the ball doing what reporters are supposed to do,” Mr Collins added.
“She always spoke her mind and I enjoyed our conversations.”
Gary Schneider of Macphail Woods Ecological Forestry Project agrees. However his dealings with Heather over the years are not controversial.
He said Heather has always been receptive to passing on information to readers about the various activities happening at the Orwell non profit organization.
“Our work impacts the community so it is obviously useful for a community paper to run those kind of things,” he said.
They are just one of many community groups who have benefited from coverage over the years, he added.
“She has always been really helpful and gracious about getting things in the paper.”
Mr Schneider also worked side by side with Heather at The Graphic for a decade or so.
“I am impressed that anyone could last this long at a job that demands so much of your time,” he said.
“You end up having a big impact on the community and cover things that are important to people.”
Another area where Heather’s editorial skills stand out is in her correspondence with people who write letters to the editor.
Edith Perry of Millvale has written countless letters to the editor on topics of social justice over the years.
“I have always had a positive experience in dealing with Heather,” Ms Perry said.
She describes Heather’s ability to edit while not interfering with the message letter writers want to relay as professional.
“I think Heather is someone who makes sure everyone has a opportunity to express their thoughts,” she added noting the variety of points of view over the years in the letters to the editor section showcases that.
