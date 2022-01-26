When Amber Dennis, owner of Strait Goods in Fortune, looks back on the past two years, she can only describe it as a roller coaster of a ride.
The restaurant owner was surprised, but not surprised last week when Public Health regulations once again shut down in-dining service across PEI.
Everything from high vaccination rates to vaccine passports, capacity numbers and mask mandates implemented over the past two years had given her a sense of security,
“I really thought we would never have a restriction like this imposed on us again,” Ms Dennis said.
“I was super hopeful, just because there were so many measures.”
Back in December 2021 when case counts started to climb, Ms Dennis said it was then she expected the most recent measures would be implemented.
At The Seafood Shack in Morell, owner Danielle Casario noticed a shift long before the most recent measures were put in place.
Ms Casario said so many residents being in isolation over the past month prompted her to start a local delivery service.
“I have a great customer base and I feel great support from them,” Ms Casario said.
Dave McGuire, owner of Bogside Brewing, said there is no doubt a big part of their business comes from people who dine in at their establishment and business has slackened off due to the measures.
“I understand why (the government) had to move to that,” Mr McGuire said.
“We don’t necessarily disagree with it. It is just difficult as a business owner.”
Ms Dennis said she has been underwhelmed with some government support since the pandemic took hold.
“I think the federal government has done a great deal in terms of subsidies for wage compensation and rent subsidies for small business,” she said, noting the provincial government has some catching up to do.
Ms Dennis said she was disappointed when the vax pass mandate came into effect and businesses didn’t receive any specific notification or direction from the province in how to enforce it.
Mr McGuire said to date his business hasn’t qualified for very much support mainly because they were so new when the pandemic first hit.
Ms Casario said government funding is not easy to get.
“It has definitely been a struggle,” she said.
All three agree customers have been ready to step up throughout.
“They know when a circuit breaker measure comes in how important their support is,” Ms Dennis said, describing how business was brisk during the first day the take-out-only measures were put in place.
“They see the need and they want these small businesses to survive.”
Ms Dennis said they had to let some staff go for the time being, but she is hopeful they can return to normal numbers soon.
At Bogside no staff was laid off with this latest restriction.
“We decided we are just going to take on those little things on the to-do list and keep our staff on hoping the restriction doesn’t go beyond the two weeks,” Mr McGuire said.
Ms Casario doesn’t employ any extra staff right now. This is the first time she decided to stay open over the winter and is taking it on herself.
