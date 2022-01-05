Christmas shoppers were out in full force early in the shopping season, according to some business owners in eastern PEI.
“We hauled the Christmas wrapping paper out in October this year,” Jennifer Scott said, noting customers at A Touch of Gold in Montague were checking items off their list early in the fall.
In a normal year the week before Christmas would be extremely busy at the jewelry and gift store, however this year several factors aligned to make it very different, she said.
A Covid outbreak was declared across the province and it not only put the public on alert, but had many people who would normally be out and about at home in isolation.
Ms Scott said they also had a couple of employees out because of isolation.
“Customers we would normally see, we didn’t see,” she said explaining they offered to deliver gifts last minute, a service which was well received.
In Souris, Mildred MacCormack of Second Time Around said they had many customers who shopped online and either stopped in for pick-up or had products dropped off.
There was a noticeable lull as case counts began to rise a few days before Christmas.
“It got really quiet and I understand that,” Ms MacCormack said. “People just weren’t going out.”
At Messy Crow Studio in St Catherines, owner Lisa Newson, said they closed to foot traffic on December 18, but she also noticed an increase in early shoppers.
Normally the seasonal business closes around Thanksgiving, but this year the demand was there to open on weekends throughout November and in early December.
The specialty of the handcraft gift shop is felting and Ms Newson also offers workshops in the craft.
She expects that to be the reason her biggest seller this season was gift certificates.
Even so there was a definite jump in sales across the board, Ms Newson said.
“We are definitely grateful that people from across the Island choose to support local,” Ms Newson said.
While she didn’t have issues with inventory, the same can’t be said for Ms MacCormack and Ms Scott.
Ms MacCormack procures much of her stock for the thrift store at estate auctions which have been few and far between since the start of the pandemic.
Ms Scott said her suppliers, most of which are located in central Canada, were dealing with delays which inevitably led to delays on the receiving end.
Despite the added pressure, all agree the Christmas shopping season was successful.
“We had great local support,” Ms MacCormack said.
Ms Scott said the steady stream of early shoppers made up for the snafu leading up to Christmas Day.
“It is not all about sales being up, it is about helping people,” she said, noting there were a few shoppers from outside the region who ventured east on Christmas Eve rather than head to venues with larger populations.
At Artisans on Main in Souris the outbreak in late December didn’t affect sales at the seasonal shop which was only open during the Souris Christmas Week festivities earlier in the month, said chairperson and contributing artist Teri Hall.
“It went quite well,” she said.
“They were glad we opened,” she added.
“People wanted to feel Christmas. They wanted it to be your 'normal' Christmas.”
Shoppers came from across the Island and online orders were received from as far away as Alberta.
“People were buying for themselves as well as others,” Ms Hall said, noting that trend was favourable for the bottom line.
The artist cooperative has existed for close to a decade and despite the fact the shop moved to a new location for the 2021 season, sales were definitely up from the previous summer.
It is difficult to compare though as Covid has been a major factor in retail sales since the beginning of the pandemic. Still, opening for Christmas sales is key for the 32 artists to make a connection with the community.
“It is very important because we are really supporting and relying on local traffic with the tourist season being over," Ms Hall said.
As for trends at A Touch of Gold this Christmas, Ms Scott said a few of the displays on the jewelry side of the store were close to being sold out.
“Gold was a preference for a lot of people,” she added.
Ms Newson had an unusual trend this year. Back in early September her husband Lee started making colourful metal flowers from screws. By the time he finished a backlog in demand he used a total of 19,800 screws.
Ms MacCormack said there are always a variety of items on hand for her customers and many found treasures they didn’t realize they were looking for.
