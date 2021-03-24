Retaining nursing staff tops the agenda for the PEI Nurses Union heading into contract negotiations with the province.
“There has been a lot of talk about the recruitment-retention component and the government (tends to) focus a lot on recruitment,” Union president Barbara Brookins said.
“We are trying to push them now to focus on retaining the staff that are there.”
The pandemic and subsequent public health emergency has brought the issue to the forefront due to denial of leave.
“That came in the fall when a lot of our nurses were looking for something different so they went to the federal government,” Ms Brookins said.
There was some opportunity when the Department of Veterans Affairs expanded operations in the fall.
Because the nurses who were interested were denied leave they resigned.
“Ideally if they had taken leave one would hope they would either come back or we could entice them to come back if they weren’t happy,” she said.
“The only way they were going to be able to go for that opportunity was if they actually resigned.”
Ms Brookins said it is another disincentive to take on full-time positions, another mark against retention.
“We have to find a way to make worksites better so they don’t leave,” she said.
“If they can’t get time off and they can’t find that work-life balance they are leaving.”
“It creates an unstable workforce when you are constantly orientating or trying to assist people to increase their competencies.”
Ms Brookins said the last nursing strategy the government released was in 2017, but priorities for nurses themselves have changed over time.
The attention then was towards increasing the number of full-time positions, but work-life balance is a priority to consider, she said.
“This day and age that is not what they are looking for,” Ms Brookins said. “New staff coming out and even the current staff we have are looking for between 70 and 80 per cent positions.”
The union hasn’t been able to get a concrete number from Health PEI but Ms Brookins said there are at least 200 positions vacant right now.
The collective agreement expires March 31 and negotiations with the province begin in April or May.
PEINU represents 1,250 registered nurses and nurse practitioners who work for Health PEI.
There are issues already on the negotiating team’s radar, and members will have a chance to make sure their voices are heard through a survey and directly through their union representatives.
Wages will also be part of the negotiations.
The last agreement saw a 5.5 per cent increase over the three years.
“We look at how we rank in relation to Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Newfoundland,” she said, noting bargaining in those other provinces will help determine what PEINU will bargain for.
Discussions will be held regarding the reassignment of staff, such as public health nurses, for a prolonged amount of time dealing with COVID-19 testing and vaccine clinics
The agreement states if someone’s position is to be reassigned it is for a maximum of two months.
But the agreement also contains an article stating employees are to report to duty when an emergency has been declared.
“It is a decision of whether or not that is appropriate when you are talking a year now of the pandemic and they are still being pulled here, there and everywhere and not actually being in their home positions,” Ms Brookins said. “Those discussions will be held at bargaining for sure.”
