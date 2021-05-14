Ethel Mae MacQuarrie has a decades-long career in nursing under her belt.
“I enjoyed being a nurse,” the 90-year-old said. The former Roseneath resident spent a lifetime practicing nursing in Montague.
As she recalls some of her experiences over the years there are two aspects of her job that stand out.
“I worked side by side in the operating room with Doctor (Preston) MacIntyre,” she said.
Dr MacIntyre was a legendary family doctor in Kings County and founded Montague’s first hospital.
“We were so lucky to have him here,” Ms MacQuarrie said.
Ms MacQuarrie also recalls the early years of the polio epidemic on PEI and how sad it was to see patients suffering. That was back in the late 1940s and early 1950s.
Ms MacQuarrie, who now resides at Perrin’s Marina Villa, said there were certainly ups and downs in her career choice, but she really enjoyed helping people in their time of need.
It is a mantra nurses of all generations follow.
For Rose Duffenais, supervisor and LPN at the villa, the comfort of residents comes first.
She has been in the nursing profession for over three decades and has worked in many different areas, including long-term care, and various hospital settings.
Helping to usher babies into the world was one of the highlights as was working in palliative care.
She had been at Perrin’s for the past three years.
“What I love about here is the interaction and getting to hear people’s life stories,” Ms Duffenais said.
No matter the setting nurses work in Ms Duffenais said putting the person first is priority.
“To me that is everything,” she said. “You have to be empathetic and personal.”
That applies every day, but even more so during the pandemic as residents of community care have been deprived of their regular routines.
“We have to make their day because we might be the only one they see that day,” she said.
But it isn’t just something nurses do.
“The caregivers and staff are all terrific and very caring,” she added.
