After retiring from a 31-year career in education, John Van Dyke says he wants to use his time to help grow and unite Three Rivers with a seat on council.
The former principal at Southern Kings Consolidated is running in Ward 3, Brudenell.
The New Perth resident spent 17 years as a school administrator, has a farming background and helps run a bed and breakfast.
He said big decisions will be made in the next four years as provincial subsidy agreements come to an end, and he wants to ensure those choices benefit everyone.
Mr Van Dyke said he doesn’t come with any personal agenda, but taxes have been No. 1 on the minds of many in Ward 3.
“Their concern is that taxation will rise significantly based on the end of the agreement,” he said.
He added the provincial and federal governments are willing to work with the town and it should make use of that.
Council has done a good job so far of trying to bring communities and unincorporated areas of the town together, Mr Van Dyke said.
“It’s been a difficult job. We have further work to do in terms of consolidating us as Three Rivers. I think we’ll continue that journey in our next four years.”
He’s had calls from people about issues like traffic lights and speeding, but in the big picture he wants to ensure things are “fair and equitable” for all residents and to grow the town to its full potential. If elected, it would be his first time serving on a council.
With Ward 3 being the largest, stretching north to Lorne Valley, he said it will be a challenge but the key is being approachable to people who want to talk.
