The East to East Run Walk Wheel event returned to the Northside Road for the first time since 2019 on Saturday, with 55 to 60 people taking part.
Close to $6,000 was raised for Beacon East Charity’s efforts to dig a well in Burayu, Ethiopia, to allow local girls to attend school.
Jim Harris, who runs the charity with his wife Marion, said it was great to have the fourth annual event in person after COVID restrictions turned it into a virtual event in 2020.
“It was a beautiful day weather-wise, made all the more beautiful by the fact all those people came out to take part,” he said. “They gathered beforehand and then when they finished, they all stayed around for another hour, talked and renewed acquaintances from last year."
The route went from the old Monticello School to Naufrage harbour and back.
Mr Harris said the cost of the well is estimated to be about $15,000 US. It may take another year or two to finish raising the funds.
“It all depends on where they find the water and how much rock they have to go through,” he said.
