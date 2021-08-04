Events like the return of the Eastern Eagles soccer tournament and the Three Rivers Arts and Cultural Festival offer hope the rest of this second COVID summer may start to feel a little more like “normal.”
However, we can’t forget we are far from business as usual. While masks have now become optional and larger crowds are permitted, it will be some time yet before we see large outdoor events. The fairs and festivals normally staged in communities large and small across the Island have been scaled back as organizers scramble to comply with the latest protocols from the Chief Public Health Office that often change on short notice. All of the events were cancelled in 2020 and organizers faced the possible loss of sponsors and volunteers if they kept their gates shut for a second year.
Festivals and sporting events are important, not only to showcase their communities, but as economic drivers as the province emerges from the large shadow cast by the pandemic. The Eastern Eagles tournment brought 80 teams from across the Maritimes toThree Rivers. They didn’t just play soccer. They ate in restaurants, stayed in area accommodations and purchased gas and food at area stores. The overall economic impact was significant and badly needed.
However, we can’t forget the worst pandemic to strike the globe in over a century is far from over. In fact, many medical experts are predicting a fourth wave this fall and winter as the Delta variant takes hold in a climate that sees many jurisdictions easing restrictions due both to COVID fatigue on the part of the residents and the need to jump start the economy. Here in PEI, the end of the mandatory mask mandate caught many people by surprise and there is still a sizeable percentage of the population that is uncomfortable venturing into large crowds without a mask.
That decision should be respected. During the course of of the pandemic, I have witnessed two incidents of what I would call “mask shaming”-- one very early in the pandemic and the other just after the mask mandate was lifted. In both cases, a person wearing a mask was berated for doing so. We have to do better than that as a province and respect the fact these are personal decisions.
The lifting of restrictions in other provinces has been even more encompassing. New Brunswick essentially declared the pandemic over on July 31, lifting all public health restrictions. It didn’t take long for the impacts to be felt-- there were 19 new cases reported the first day. Alberta went even further. Not only are all restrictions gone but testing won’t happen unless a person shows up at a hospital with COVID-like symptoms and requests one. Even if they test positive, none of their close contacts will be required to isolate and no contact tracing will be done.
The Alberta government is hoping this measure will eventually result in herd immunity, meaning that a significant percentage of the population is either vaccinated or has had the disease and recovered, meaning the virus will eventually die out. Whether that can happen or not remains very much in doubt, but there is no question people will die unnecessarily.
The fact a significant number of Island rotational workers are based in Alberta has to be worrisome for PEI health officials. The longer the pandemic persists, the more prevalent the battle between returning to prepandemic life and controlling the virus will become. While there is no question lockdowns and cohorts can’t be part of our life forever, we also can’t just throw caution to the wind and pretend the pandemic no longer exists.
