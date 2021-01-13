I refer to the article in the January 6, 2021 edition of The Graphic regarding changes in addressing that have caused some Christmas cards to be returned to sender.
I almost choked on my tea when I read the comment by Canada Post spokesperson Nicole Lecompte which stated “We advise residents via a letter informing them of their new address information. Canada Post provides all affected customers free mail redirection service for one year so they have enough time to manage the change.”
I have a post office box in the St Peter’s Post Office. I have never received a letter from Canada Post advising of these changes. Either Canada Post lost my letter or does not consider the St Peter’s Post Office to be located in a rural area.
I have had mail returned to me several times. The first time the letter had the name of the building and the street location in Souris. I was unaware this business also had a post office box number. After calling the Souris Post Office I was advised I was to only use the box number. I drove to Souris and hand-delivered the letter.
The second time I had two letters returned, both addressed to Souris Hospital departments at their street address. I was totally unaware the hospital also had a box at the post office as none of the hospital stationery I had seen contained a box number. At no point was I advised by any post office that once I found the correct addressing I could redirect the letters at no additional cost. Once again I drove to Souris and hand-delivered the letters. The letters had taken more than a week just to be returned to me. I was hardly going to wait another week or more for Canada Post to deliver them to a post office box in Souris. Once again I drove to Souris and hand delivered the letters to the hospital.
Evelyn MacKenzie,
St Peter’s Bay
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.