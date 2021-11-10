A pair of octagenarians, both from England, and both named Sheila, spent the summer and fall cruising eastern PEI trails on their mobility scooters.
Sheila Sutherland and Sheila (Joy) Pursell both live in the Belfast area and have been friends for about seven years. Earlier this year they decided to use scooters to get out of the house and enjoy the Island’s scenery together.
They rely on family to transport them and walk with them on the trails. This year’s exploring included trails in Montague, Greenwich, Newtown Road, Point Prim Road, Gairloch and Victoria Park in Charlottetown.
“It gets us out. You meet a lot of nice people and you see so much wildlife,” said Ms Sutherland, 87, who is from London but has lived in PEI about 25 years.
Ms Pursell, 84, who picked up the nickname Joy in school, said it’s important to get out and get some fresh air.
“It’s good fun. There’s so much to look at. One day we were coming home and there was the most beautiful sunset we’ve ever seen.”
She is from England, but lived in Spain and Saskatchewan for a time before moving to the Island about 15 years ago with her daughter and son-in-law. They settled in Point Prim.
Ms Sutherland and her husband moved to Canada on a whim when she was 20. They lived in BC for 25 years before coming here and starting Belfast Mini Mills.
The pair met at a crafts class at the Belfast Rec Centre and hit it off immediately.
“We were sitting next to each other, chatting away. Then she had me around for a cup of tea and that was the start of it. We would talk about English TV and radio shows,” Ms Pursell said.
English humour featured heavily in the conversation as the pair sat around the kitchen table talking about their newest hobby.
Ms Sutherland had a mobility scooter that wasn’t being used. Then they had the idea to get another one so they could ride together.
They started to hit the trails in June and wrapped up for the season with their last ride on October 7. Over that stretch, they scooted a total of 107 kilometres and they plan to do the same next summer.
“I must say the trails are kept beautifully,” Ms Sutherland said. “Whoever’s involved in doing that does a fantastic job. If we didn’t have the trails, we wouldn’t be able to do it because it isn’t safe to be on even a quiet road (with the scooters).”
She added they are very careful on the occasions when they have to cross a highway.
They usually go for six or seven kilometres at a time, though it depends on how far their relatives want to walk that day. One battery charge is good for about 25 km.
Sometimes they take Ms Sutherland’s small dog, Pipsqueak, who alternates between walking beside them and sitting on her lap.
Although they must now wait until spring to hit the trails again, the scooters have opened the world in a whole new way for the two British ex-pats.
