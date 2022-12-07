Health PEI CEO Dr Michael Gardam often compares delivery of health care on PEI, with its plodding bureaucratic pace and unnecessary red tape, to his native Toronto.
It’s the type of comparison that drives Islanders nuts. One Liberal MLA has even taken to referring to him as the Big City Health Guru, an inappropriate dig aimed at driving an even bigger wedge between rural Islanders and Health PEI.
But there is some truth in Dr Gardam’s statement. What it lacks is context.
If you live in Toronto and you don’t have a doctor you have many more entry points to world class health care. This is slowly changing here but not yet fully the case, especially in rural communities. It’s why for more than 50 years every Island politician has promised a doctor for every resident and a local hospital to attend to your needs when required - a promise now too often broken.
You can argue whether the promise is fair or not, but you can not dismiss the expectation of service ingrained in generations of Islanders. Health PEI’s inference that Islanders are somehow spoiled and receive treatment not available in the big city is insulting - especially given no one from the organization has ever gone to a rural community to explain what the face of changing health care will actually mean to local residents.
It’s no surprise then that legislation aimed at eliminating the provincial complement of physicians was dead on arrival in the provincial legislature. How it got past both a Tory committee that vets drafts of all legislation and Health Minister Ernie Hudson, whose riding includes a hospital suffering from chronic government disinterest, is mind-boggling.
It is an embarrassing political failure. Elimination of the provincial physician complement would remove the last defense rural facilities have against a bureaucracy that has shown itself, time and again, hellbent on cutting rural services.
Gardam blames death of the legislation on misinformation and fearmongering. Wrong. The public’s visceral opposition is based on Health PEI’s long history of offering anemic priority to rural needs, and the subsequent lack of public trust in the organization. Instead of taking a media victory lap that assumed the legislature would pass the bill, Gardam should have let the legislature do its job.
There is some merit to the contention that the complement, which requires a specific number of physicians be allocated to each of the five provincial regions, negatively impacts recruitment. But it is far from the primary challenge. Hiring a doctor is a clunky, bureaucratic process requiring a planning committee to meet and approve each doctor hired on the Island. Too often the committee drags its feet, which the CEO says has led to doctors moving elsewhere.
But there is a workaround that magically became available after Minister Hudson pulled his flawed bill. The minister is promising to use ministerial directives until updated legislation can be brought forward. Directives will ensure timely hiring of new physicians and that regional complements do not negatively impact those efforts.
Health PEI acknowledges that ministerial directives have been used in the past, an acknowledgment that minimizes the doom and gloom argument it’s offered the public. It’s neither perfect nor something to rely on forever, but if the committee is failing to do its job in a timely way - as Health PEI has stated - the tool was already there ready to use.
Health PEI should have autonomy to hire physicians as needed. But the Legislative Assembly of Prince Edward Island also has every right to dictate a minimum level of physician coverage in rural communities. New legislation must include this middle ground as a means of holding Health PEI to account. When you compare service realities in Souris, Montague and Alberton to the bureaucracy’s flowery rhetoric, you see why trust is an issue.
Dr Gardam may not like it, but until Health PEI builds trust with rural Islanders it must live with a legislated reminder the provincial health care system is more than Charlottetown.
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited. He can be contacted at paul@peicanada.com
Winner of more than 50 regional, national, international awards for commentary and investigative journalism. Founder of The Georgetown Conference on building sustainable rural communities. Featured in A Good Day’s Work. Talking head for CBC Radio and TV.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.