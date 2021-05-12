To be completely honest with you, I’m not 100 per cent sure how I even pulled this off.
Did I do something subconsciously to make it happen? Did I drop some subtle telltale hints I wasn’t aware of? Is it because I’m another year older? Perhaps the stars just aligned to make it happen. Regardless less than a year after making a case to get a lawn tractor, and subsequently not getting a lawn tractor, I now own a lawn tractor. Not going to lie to you, I’m pretty pumped about it.
It was in this very space last June 17 where I outlined my failed case for acquiring a riding mower. Our lawn is not huge, per say, but it’s not tiny either, and there’s that tricky incline at the side of the house, not to mention the little slope back to the water. But I couldn’t close the deal on the home front. So, while it was off the table last summer, the idea never completely went away.
Earlier this year, I toyed with the idea of getting some new golf clubs. My present set is about 15 years old, and those who have golfed with me can attest to the fact they don’t seem to work very well. It recently dawned on me the price of a new set of clubs would be roughly equal to the price of the new lawn tractor I had in mind. Cue the flash of genius.
I went back in and told Heather I was again ‘thinking’ about getting a riding mower. I whined that my aches and pains are adding up, and I was thinking about not getting golf clubs this year, but rather spending the money on a lawn tractor. So I don’t know if she felt sorry for me because it’s been 465 days since I’ve seen the grandkids, or that I missed my trip to Florida this winter, or perhaps, I’ve just become a real pain in the butt around the house. (Which, sadly, is probably the case) Whatever. There’s a riding mower in the garage as we speak.
Just to cement the deal, I immediately offered to cut stepdaughter Hillary’s lawn, and the search for a trailer or safe loading ramps is underway. I mean who knows, I could be just another yard or two away from operating a small business. Additionally, the mower has a vent on one side which ejects the freshly cut lawn. I now have to take some time and figure out the best lawn mowing pattern, to make sure I don’t take out some shrubs, house siding, or, accidentally blast mulch through the front door as I make my way around the yard. I also want to avoid backing up as much as possible.
There are a lot of benefits to this. First, I never looked forward to cutting the lawn in the past. Now? I’ll cut it every day if necessary. Second, I feel this will greatly reduce the wear and tear on my body and cut down on post-mowing aches and pains. That should improve things like my golf game. But you know what would really improve my golf game? A new set of clubs.
