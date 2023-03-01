Chapman

Tori Jayne Chapman of Souris dekes out the Nova Scotia goalie for her first goal in a four-point game in PEI’s 14-6 win on February 20. PEI’s ringette team achieved its best finish ever at the Canada Games, placing fourth with a 5-4 overtime loss to Saskatchewan in the bronze medal game.  Josh Lewis photo

Ten ringette players from eastern PEI helped make history last week with the Island’s best finish ever at the Canada Games, but fourth place wasn’t all they captured.

In playing before massive crowds, Team PEI left a lasting impression on fans and young ringette players across the province.

