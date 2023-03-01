Tori Jayne Chapman of Souris dekes out the Nova Scotia goalie for her first goal in a four-point game in PEI’s 14-6 win on February 20. PEI’s ringette team achieved its best finish ever at the Canada Games, placing fourth with a 5-4 overtime loss to Saskatchewan in the bronze medal game. Josh Lewis photo
Ten ringette players from eastern PEI helped make history last week with the Island’s best finish ever at the Canada Games, but fourth place wasn’t all they captured.
In playing before massive crowds, Team PEI left a lasting impression on fans and young ringette players across the province.
Although they fell just short of a bronze medal in Saturday’s 5-4 overtime loss to Saskatchewan, their families and friends showed their appreciation in cheering them off the ice for the final time.
“To do it at home and show all the young ringette players on PEI that this is something that’s possible, it means so much,” said goalie Georgia Fraser of Souris, who was in net for five of seven games.
Previously PEI had never finished higher than ninth in ringette. Fraser was on the Island team that finished last in 2019 and she said they never came close to winning a game.
This time around, they defeated BC and Nova Scotia in the round-robin and got past Manitoba in the quarterfinals on Thursday, a victory that guaranteed them a top four finish. The next day they lost in the semifinal to Quebec, the eventual gold medalists.
PEI had to mount two comebacks in the second half against Saskatchewan to force overtime. Trailing 3-1 in the third quarter, Callie Veld and Tori Jayne Chapman of Souris scored back-to-back power play goals to tie it up.
In the fourth, after Saskatchewan went ahead 4-3, Mia Martell of Belfast slipped in a backhander with less than four minutes left for her first goal of the tournament.
Veld said she was thrilled to be part of a team that finished in the top four.
“I know we all wanted to get that hardware but we made PEI history. I can’t complain about that.”
She said the team is like a big family, most of whom have played together for years, which was a big reason for their success - as was the outpouring of support from the stands.
“You can feel the power that community really has. You have family there, but you also have these people who just want to see the sport and experience the action and speed of it,” she said. “It’s not just a sport. It’s community, it’s family.”
Fraser, who has known many of her teammates going right back to kindergarten, felt that support more than most due to her position.
“It is such a great feeling for me when I make a save and the whole crowd erupts,” she said.
Head coach Francois Caron said it was obvious the entire province was behind his team from the buzz on social media, viewing parties that were arranged and people trying to learn more about the sport. The team was used to playing in front of their parents, but the Canada Games brought a “raucous, packed” atmosphere that they fed off of.
“They kind of put their names on the map this week and I’m very proud of them for doing that,” he said. “They gave it their all. They worked very, very hard.”
Chapman, who led the local contingent in scoring with five goals and five assists, said it was “astronomical” to finish in the top four. She said the love and support from the fans was overwhelming.
“The first game we had, I was crying for the whole first period.”
Martell, who also helped PEI achieve its highest finish ever in girls’ soccer at the Canada Summer Games last year, added it was the biggest crowd she had ever played in front of.
After Chapman, other top scorers from eastern PEI included Veld (six goals, one assist), Delaney Roche (three goals, one assist), Alexa Carpenter (two goals, two assists), Dayna Dingwell (four assists) and Brooklyn MacInnis (three assists). Emily Peters added two assists and Kenzy Hawkins played goal for two of the round-robin games.
