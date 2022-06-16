Robert Shaw of RJ’s Country Store & Shaw Meats in Cardigan Head is looking forward to celebrating the 10th anniversary of owning the iconic store which has served the community for over four decades.
Mr Shaw said it was a bit of a learning curve when he decided to buy the store and move his meat business to the ‘roundabout corner’ on Baldwin’s Road.
“Without knowing anything about retail, groceries or chocolate bars I learned and have been going ever since,” Mr Shaw said with a chuckle.
He has met a lot of good people over the years and said the store is a beehive of activities from open to close.
“We have good staff and good family support and I couldn’t do it without them,” he said.
Being a general store means there are customers dropping in for a variety of products including gas, groceries, ready made lunches, hardware products and more. But the biggest contribution Mr Shaw brought with him when purchasing the store was relocating Shaw Meats.
“It has made the area even busier,” he said. “It is just another part of the pie where people can get their fresh meats out in the country instead of making a trip to (bigger centres).”
When it comes to the name Shaw Meats, Mr Shaw said the reputation preceded his putting down permanent roots at the location.
He has been in the meat business all his working life and self employed for the past 25 years.
Every day is different when it comes to that side of the business, he said.
Besides supplying meat for the store and offering the $100 meat boxes to order, Mr Shaw supplies chicken, beef and pork products to several restaurants, manors, stores and other facilities across PEI.
In addition there are often special orders for one-time occasions.
“When I started first in the early 1980s everybody had chickens, a cow or a pig to butcher, but now through the community everybody buys weekly,” he said.
The farming industry has changed somewhat as well, he added.
“A lot of farms have become more mechanized and volume counts and numbers count more than ever,” he said.
Costs are certainly part of the changes. A side of beef that would have cost $600 in the early 1980s goes for $1,400 these days.
Even so customers can be assured all the products from Shaw Meats are top quality. He buys beef from farmers across eastern PEI, the chicken comes from Nova Scotia and the pork as local as possible. When the demand is there for a huge supply of the same cut there are times he has to go farther afield.
Customers are the number one priority for all the staff at both the store and the meat shop.
Mr Shaw said they are all looking forward to sharing the milestone of 10 years with them.
On June 24 there will be a barbecue at the store with free hot dogs for all to enjoy.
In addition to the celebration on June 24, for the month of June customers receive a ballot with every purchase for a chance to win one of four $25 gift cards to be drawn for at the end of the month.
