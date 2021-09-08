Georgetown, the capital of Kings County, has had its economic ups and downs over the years.
But each time its populace dug in its collective heels and survived to task the onset of challenges on another day.
The bright light is the people and their tireless spirit.
This past week we saw another gentleman from this community climb to the top step on the podium of success.
Brad MacConnell was sworn in as new Chief of City Police in Charlottetown following three decades of service with that organization.
Role models aren’t always national heroes, stars in the field of sports or billionaires. Rather they are individuals who like Brad MacConnell clutched onto a dream to someday rise to the top and committed fervor and patience to achieve his goal.
There are many luminaries from the past who proudly called this community of about 500 home and there will be more in the future.
But Georgetown youths don’t have to look far to see the beginnings of the province’s premier, Dennis King (who happens to be Mr MacConnell’s cousin) began in their own humble seaside peninsula.
The town is rich in Victorian era architecture, marine scenery and wooden shipbuilding history and above all else role models to inspire those who come after them.
All eyes on the road
Students bid adieu to their relaxed summer routines this week and that means those familiar yellow buses are back on the roads.
It goes without saying traffic must adjust to slower speeds and heighten awareness to expect the unexpected as students board and get off buses at the end of their day.
Laws are in place to protect these young people but still drivers continue to ignore the flashing red and yellow lights on buses.
Drivers need to do better. Stop texting while you’re driving, leave home five or 10 minutes earlier to reach your destination on time and keep your mind on the task at hand - and that’s to ensure the students and yourself arrive safe and sound.
Heather Moore is editor of The Eastern Graphic. She can be reached at editor@peicanada.com
