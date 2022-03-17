Pharmacists are easily accessible to the public and their role in primary care continues to grow, but a Montague pharmacist says they could be doing even more in light of the shortage of family doctors.
Chris McKenna, owner of McKenna’s PharmaChoice on Queens Road, hopes PEI will move toward a new model being piloted in Nova Scotia that sees pharmacists and nurse practitioners working side by side to provide care.
He said there should be more primary care coverage in eastern PEI and this method would free up resources for physicians to deal with patients with more complex health issues.
“(If) they expand the scope and somebody can come in and get treated for an increased list of conditions at a pharmacy, maybe that’s a better spend of health care dollars (than dedicated walk-in clinics),” he said.
Pharmacies have seen their role growing larger for years, and the pandemic has accelerated that. Mr McKenna noted pharmacies have kept their doors open seven days a week throughout Covid.
“When people don’t have a family doctor, they need to know how they access things in the system. We’re often the first contact for people because we’re accessible.”
Rules around pharmacists handling continued-care prescriptions were loosened during the pandemic, he said, allowing them to extend certain prescriptions for things like blood pressure medication.
“Previously you couldn’t do certain medications due to their controlled status. They lifted that because they realized accessibility to physicians and walk-in clinics was severely limited during Covid-19.”
Immunization is one aspect of pharmacy services that has greatly expanded since the virus arrived. Canadians have received more than 17 million Covid vaccine shots at pharmacies. That has now fallen off some due to many either having their booster shot already or contracting the Omicron variant in recent months.
McKenna’s is doing quite a few on-site vaccine clinics, which can be requested by any business with five or more employees.
They’ve also seen a significant increase in shingles vaccine doses since it was made free for Islanders aged 65 and over, and inquiries about international travel and related precautions are on the rise as well.
What customers don’t see is the behind-the-scenes coordination required to ensure there are enough vaccine doses, for example, which are ordered from the provincial pharmacy.
“Pharmacies really focus on serving the community and meeting the community’s needs,” he said.
One way of doing that is pharmacy staff finding ways to specialize and fill gaps in the area.
Mr McKenna is certified in advanced compounding, Christy Smith has an International Society of Travel Medicine designation and Denise Rowe is working toward becoming a certified diabetes educator.
Pharmacy Appreciation Month is being celebrated all this month.
