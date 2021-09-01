Roma Gala Heritage Feast, September 12, 2021
Chef Peter Dewar returns with as usual, a scrumptious MENU featuring Beef or Salmon as the main course. Musical Entertainment by Fiddler Roy Johnstone and Guitarist Rob Drew. Special video viewing of Roma’s 1732 journey by Leo Marchildon & Adam-Michael James. "Roma Feast" is a prelude to the Fall Flavours Festival. Buy tickets on-line at: roma3rivers.com - $90 with a $55 tax receipt.
• Try your luck and win two Feast tickets from the Eastern Graphic. Click here to send your contest entry. Please include your name, address and telephone number. Deadline to enter is Thursday, Sept 9 at noon.
Located at: 505 Roma Point Road (off Rte 319, 8 km from Montague). For more information visit our website at roma3rivers.com
