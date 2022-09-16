Roma award

Georges Arsenault, president of the Sister Antoinette DesRoches historical committee, presents the Gilbert Buote prize for 2022 to Helen Lockerby, longtime volunteer at the Roma at Three Rivers Historic Site, a short distance from Montague. Josh Lewis photo

The Roma at Three Rivers National Historic Site has been recognized for bringing to life the era of Jean-Pierre Roma’s settlement at Trois-Rivieres from 1732 to 1745, when it was sacked by the British. 

The site’s volunteers accepted this year’s Gilbert Buote Award, for contributions to Acadian history and heritage on PEI, from the Sister Antoinette DesRoches historical committee on August 31.

