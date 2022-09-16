Georges Arsenault, president of the Sister Antoinette DesRoches historical committee, presents the Gilbert Buote prize for 2022 to Helen Lockerby, longtime volunteer at the Roma at Three Rivers Historic Site, a short distance from Montague. Josh Lewis photo
The Roma at Three Rivers National Historic Site has been recognized for bringing to life the era of Jean-Pierre Roma’s settlement at Trois-Rivieres from 1732 to 1745, when it was sacked by the British.
The site’s volunteers accepted this year’s Gilbert Buote Award, for contributions to Acadian history and heritage on PEI, from the Sister Antoinette DesRoches historical committee on August 31.
Historian Georges Arsenault, president of the committee, said the award was given in part for Roma’s 2021 summer programming, including the 1745 Great Escape festival which chronicled the destruction of Mr Roma’s settlement through two historical re-enactments.
The honour also recognizes the site’s contributions since opening in 2004 “in bringing to life a page of Island history at the time of the French regime when the Island was called Ile Saint-Jean,” he said.
In 1893, Gilbert Buote became the founding editor of L’Impartial, PEI’s first French-language newspaper. The award features a photo and information about him, along with the front page of his newspaper.
Helen Lockerby, a long-time volunteer at the site, said it was a great pleasure and honour to accept the award. She dedicated it to long-time board members Robert and Joan Perrin for almost two decades of work developing and running the historic site.
The two re-enactments were part of a summer program that included costumed guides interpreting artifacts and the French heritage garden, traditional food, lectures, the premier of a video about Mr Roma by Adam-Michael James, and a metal sculpture by artist Ahmon Katz commemorating his achievements and legacy.
Ms Lockerby said when the British and New England soldiers came to sack the settlement after capturing Louisbourg from the French, only eight people were there that day: Roma, his two children, two servants and three valets.
Since the only weapon they had was a six-pound cannon, they hid in the woods and watched as the raiding party took their supplies, loaded up their livestock and set fire to the buildings.
After spending the winter at St Peter’s Harbour and the next three years in Quebec, Mr Roma dreamed of rebuilding his settlement but the land was returned to the king in 1753 because it was uninhabited.
His last known whereabouts were in the French Indies, where he served as director of Guadeloupe.
Mr Arsenault said the volunteers’ dedication to preserving the history of Roma’s settlement is “truly remarkable and praiseworthy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.