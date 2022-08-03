featured Roof torn off to extract passengers after Dundas crash By Josh Lewis josh@peicanada.com Josh Lewis Author email Aug 3, 2022 Aug 3, 2022 Updated 10 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Three occupants of a truck towing a camper avoided serious injuries after a significant crash in Dundas on Sunday, July 31.Sergeant Shaun Coady of Kings District RCMP said the vehicle went off the road on Route 4, with a tire failure appearing to be a factor.The truck ended up on its roof, which had to be cut off to remove them from the vehicle. The road was closed until after 6 pm between Route 310 and Route 327.All three occupants were transported to Queen Elizabeth Hospital with minor injuries.The Cardigan Fire Department and Island EMS also responded to the crash. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Injury Road Transports Motor Vehicle Highway Truck Vehicle Rcmp Occupant Shaun Coady Josh Lewis Author email Follow Josh Lewis Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's e-Edition The Eastern Graphic The Eastern Graphic 15 hrs ago 0 Signup for our Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Atlantic Post Calls e-edition Business Market Clients Eastern Graphic e-edition Welcome to the e-edition home of PEI’s award winning community newspaper. Island Deaths Receive Island death notifications daily by email. Island Farmer e-edition News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! West Prince Graphic e-edition You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Print Ads Attention Residential Tenants and Landlords ANNUAL MEETING 70 Mile Yard Sale NOTICE Acadian Day Bulletin Latest News Glen James Lewis Pauline Annette McCabe (nee Morrissey) Kenneth Earl "Boots" MacDonald John Alfred Cameron Lorne Andre Carrier MV Holiday Island replacement expected within days Richard Denis "Dick" Bird Roof torn off to extract passengers after Dundas crash Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesNeil Struan RobertsonSturgeon car crash ignites fire, burns power poleAllan "Earl" SmithRoof torn off to extract passengers after Dundas crashFaith in premier and CPHO fadesLearning to love the beach ... in 3 easy stepsIslanders reach out - no questions askedArmed border agents seize apple orchard filesNew curling club inching closer to becoming a realityPeter Fabian McCloskey ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. Videos CommentedFaith in premier and CPHO fades (1)One-time offer, too little too late (1)
