With funds of $5,400 from the Rotary Club of Montague and Eastern PEI, Farmers Helping Farmers coordinator Theresa Mellish said the organization will be able to purchase and have efficient cook stoves installed for the 24 members of the Mukiri Women’s Group in Kenya.
For many mothers in Kenya the daily task of cooking for their families can be hazardous, but Farmers Helping Farmers (FHF), a PEI organization which partners with farmers and women’s groups in the East African country to enable them to become food secure, is working towards eliminating that risk.
Theresa Mellish, coordinator of FHF, said the traditional method of cooking over an open fire, burning wood, charcoal or agriculture residue without adequate ventilation causes the women to inhale a lot of smoke that can be very damaging to their lungs.
“Often there are small children in the immediate area as well,” she said.
A recent donation of $5,400 from the Rotary Club of Montague and Eastern PEI will pay for the purchase and installation of 24 fuel-efficient vented cook stoves for members of the Mukiri Women’s Group.
“We really appreciate the support from rotary,” Ms Mellish said. “This says they have faith and trust in us.”
The Mukiri Women’s Group is one of four such groups FHF is working with. They will be the final group to receive stoves, but the all-encompassing aid reaches beyond providing them with stoves.
The goal is to work towards all families having food security, which is not a simple task in the drought-prone region of the country.
It was through their long history of working with schools in the area that FHF came to realize the conditions these women were toiling in.
And it is from many different angles, including water tanks, cook houses and kitchen gardens they are able to bolster the self-sufficiency of the communities, Ms Mellish said.
“It starts with a survey to see what they have and what they need,” she said, explaining that 95% were found to be food insecure or very food insecure.
To counteract that FHF is working with the women to grow vegetables that are high in nutrition and can tolerate drought. One such coveted crop is the nyota bean.
“It is high in iron and zinc; it takes less days to grow, therefore needs less water and cooks quick, therefore uses less firewood,” Ms Mellish said.
The stoves, which are made in Kenya with an insulated firebox, a tight-closing door, and a vent to a chimney use less firewood than traditional cooking, also adding to the saving of fuel for the women.
