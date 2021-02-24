Rotational workers aren’t the enemy; they are looking for confirmation their current testing regime for COVID-19 is evidence based.
That is a message a group of Island rotational workers want to get out to the public about their work-life travel.
Since November, rotational workers coming back to PEI are tested three times during their stay, at 0-1 days, 4-6 days, and 9-11 days. Even if they receive a negative third test their movements are limited until they leave the province, or their 14-day isolation is up.
The workers want to leave isolation once a negative test result comes back from a third test and to have their initial first test done at the airport (or the bridge) upon arrival, said James MacKinnon, a Beach Point resident who started a Facebook support group for rotational workers.
Mr MacKinnon said they don’t have a problem with the testing and he is confident rotational workers pose very little risk, especially after three rounds of testing over a nine-day span.
With that in mind they are looking to the province for evidence of the number of registered rotational workers who have tested positive since the pandemic began.
Public Health would not release that information to The Graphic.
“If the research supports that after nine days we are COVID- free, we should be able to go free for our last three or four days to do our visiting,” he said.
However, a spokeperson from Public Health said regardless of the testing regime of rotational workers, “The legal requirement in PEI is to isolate for 14 days, based in the evidence and national guidance.
“Rotational workers do present a risk of importing COVID-19 into the province, given the location and nature of their work, often staying in congregate living situations (e.g., camps) and working in jurisdictions where this is a high incidence of COVID-19, including variant strains of the virus.”
Mr MacKinnon, who has been travelling to Alberta for work for 17 years, said he and his fellow travellers take plenty of precautions when it comes to COVID-19.
“We are not denying there is a pandemic,” he said. “We are not denying PEI is one of the safest spots anyone can go.
“We are actually thanking Dr Heather Morrison and the health department for trying to keep as many people as they can safe.”
However, comments on social media such as “shut down the bridge” or “close the airport and we will all be good” are concerning to Mr MacKinnon and others in the group.
Such comments add to the workers’ stress and indicate the public doesn’t have a grasp on the reality of rotational workers’ day-to-day, he said.
There are 870 rotational workers and 898 commercial truck drivers registered with the province. Though there is no way of knowing exactly how many rotational workers there are, the Trucking Sector Council estimates there are a total of 1,500 commercial truck drivers on PEI.
Rotational workers are not legally required to register with the province and those who don’t are required to follow self isolation rules in place for everyone entering the province.
Early in the pandemic there was uncertainty when it came to rotational workers and COVID-19 risks, but nowadays workplaces are equipped with stringent regulations, Mr MacKinnon said.
His employer MAD Oilfield Solutions is a prime example of how adjustments are being made.
“We are trying to educate people by telling them when we get to Alberta we go right to our camps, we have a screening process at the camp,” he said.
“We wear masks in our office and in our trucks and in the camp we have made our kitchen half the size it normally was. We have shut down the gym and anybody who can work from home does.”
The same regulations are present in remote camps and worksites across the country.
Island rotational workers come from communities across PEI and work in the Alberta oil industry as well as mines in other western provinces.
“The chance of contact is minimal,” he said.
Mr MacKinnon wants to dispel the public perception that airports are rampant with COVID-19.
“I’ve been flying back and forth for 17 years and I’ve never seen anything so incredible in my life.
“At 8:30 in the morning at the Edmonton Airport you could roll a bowling ball right up the aisle.
“Nobody is there sitting around and security ensures everyone who is has a mask on.”
On the plane itself the process has changed too since the pandemic was declared.
Mr MacKinnon said if testing were available at the airport for the initial first test for rotational workers, that could make the whole process run a little smoother.
“When you come off the plane they are screening everybody anyway,” he said.
According to the spokesperson from Public Health, “There have been preliminary discussions with the Charlottetown Airport regarding the possibility of a testing pilot project.”
Mr MacKinnon said being next in line to receive the vaccine is a positive, but they still don’t know how long they must continue with the regulations after receiving it.
The Public Health spokesperson said, “At this point, it is estimated 75 per cent of the population will be immunized in order to achieve herd immunity.
“Rotational workers like other Islanders will be required to adhere to public health measures, including isolation and testing, until we achieve herd immunity within the province.”
