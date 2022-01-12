Editor:
I had a different and upsetting experience last week. Personally, I am not a big fan of going through drive-thru locations, but did so, to pick up a cup of tea. The young woman who served me was one who had often waited on me in the past, in the dining area.
In the course of our brief conversation at the drive-thru, I asked her if she had her booster shot. She replied that she hadn’t had any vaccinations. She had read, somewhere ... something ... So, in the past, I had been dutifully showing my vax card and driver’s license to an unvaccinated person - someone I would not invite into my home. Does this make any sense?
After that experience last week I called the Charlottetown Chamber of Commerce, and spoke to the CEO, an amiable gentleman. I told him of my experience, and suggested the chamber discuss this with their members. Perhaps they did.
Businesses are struggling to make ends meet, as we know. This week I happened to be in a small restaurant (seating capacity of approximately 35 persons). This was at lunch hour, which should be a busy time. Besides my wife and I there were two other patrons. While I was eating I thought - was this staff vaccinated or not?
COVID has taken over our conversations, our meetings – even our ability to meet with family and friends. Especially with the Omnicron variation. On the other hand we still have to have a life, and businesses have to try to survive.
If I am in Charlottetown and feel like having a cup of coffee, which restaurant would I choose - (both with hand-washing, social distancing etc in effect) - one which advertises all staff are vaccinated, or the one down the street which doesn’t? That wouldn’t be a difficult decision for me, and I plan to watch for such a sign. I wear the best masks I can, follow all the other rules – but I expect any business I visit to do the same.
I’ll leave it to business owners to think that through. Certainly 10 customers are better than four. People want to feel safe, and are trying to do so. Wouldn’t you like to see them in your place of business?
Another big help to draw people into the Charlottetown downtown core would be to abolish parking tickets. Is the city making that much money by ticketing cars? Wouldn’t the additional tax revenue from keeping businesses open cover that income? I’m not looking forward to adding $10 to my lunch bill. All the city is doing is sending customers to fast-food outlets with free parking.
Let’s do all we can to stop the virus. Let’s also have a small social life. These are very trying times, but following Public Health guidelines do offer some guidelines.
See you (maybe) at the coffee shop.
Gary Walker,
North Rustico
