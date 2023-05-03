There’s a scene in Fire of Love, the Canadian made, Oscar nominated documentary, where husband and wife team Maurice and Katia Krafft are asked if there are other couples in the world who share their passion for chasing the largest, deadliest, active volcanos on the planet.
Maurice deadpans, “I don’t think there are any others. Or maybe we do not know them. But I would pity them. It’s hard for volcanologists to live together - it’s volcanic!” he jokes as Katia smiles across a kitchen table.
For 30 years, the French couple documented major eruptions by putting their lives on the line. They weren’t crazy - well maybe a bit, but as scientists they knew and accepted the risk because the only way to learn about volcanos is to walk to the edge of lava rivers or race toward deathly grey clouds of volcanic ash.
Without giving away any secrets, their lives ended predictably in 1991. The couple left behind a treasure trove of film and photos and most importantly a new level of understanding of the how and why eruptions occur.
Thankfully the world is still full of wonderfully passionate, sometimes eccentric, individuals who live and work for the greater good. They succeed despite living in a society that wants to pigeonhole people.
Easy labels are everywhere ... Everything is broken under Justin Trudeau or Conservatives are anti-vaccine, race-baiting Trumpers who care only about themselves. There may be a kernel of truth, but it’s far from a complete story.
These simplified messages are amplified exponentially by social media. It’s an environment where leaving your lane is dangerous. So Pierre Poilievre rails against the CBC, throws red meat at his supporters and promises to defund it. But he never criticizes Radio-Canada in Quebec, despite the political damage he is doing to his party. He’s stuck in a lane of his own making.
National columnist Chantal Hebert’s analysis of Poilievre’s hypocrisy and the impact it is having on Conservative electoral chances in Quebec is a must read. In writing the previous sentence, I know many will say, without bothering to read Hebert or offer any fact based rebuttal, that this is just the rhetoric of a media ‘bought and paid for by Trudeau.’
It’s a good line, and it has convinced a lot of Canadians to turn against media. But it’s not true and it ignores what is happening in Quebec.
Many Canadians are frustrated and angry with the federal Liberal government. The prime minister has a massive ethical blind spot that has repeatedly, and significantly, damaged his reputation. He doesn’t see it. Nor do his close advisors. It’s a very big problem. His government’s obsession with political correctness has fueled much of the anger Conservatives are tapping into.
Love him or hate him, Brian Mulroney knit together a coalition to become the first Conservative leader since John A. to win back-to-back majorities. Quebec was key to the victories. Mulroney was considered hard conservative at the time, but compared to today his views and policies were progressive.
If Poilievre were a true leader he would navigate Conservatives to a softer form of conservatism. That’s where resounding victory is found. Instead, he prefers to live in an echo chamber because he doesn’t have the courage to move.
This is the problem with politics. Few are willing to move outside the expected.
Dennis King may be the most successful current Canadian politician carving a completely new lane for an old line party. It is less effective today after a pandemic and five years in government, but items like guaranteed opposition membership on standing committees is a lasting benefit of the premier’s collaborative philosophy.
Leadership comes in many different forms. But it is never found in pandering or placating. That has only managed to build the current stifling level of polarization. If we want to build bridges between two encamped worldviews, we need leaders to run to the edge of the volcano.
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited. He can be contacted at paul@peicanada.com
Winner of more than 50 regional, national, international awards for commentary and investigative journalism. Founder of The Georgetown Conference on building sustainable rural communities. Featured in A Good Day’s Work. Talking head for CBC Radio and TV.
