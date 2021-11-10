At first it was nothing at all. Then it seemed a little ‘odd’, but whatever. But then it became really noticeable, a little freaky in fact, and finally it started to creep me out.
I’m just back from a trip to Ontario to safely visit family and friends, and once again I drove. On my way there, I made my way through New Brunswick, reaching Highway 85 once I hit the Quebec border. From there, it was on to Rivière-du-Loup through quite a bit of construction, which when finished, will make that portion of the drive much easier.
I took 85 to its end where it merges with Hwy 20 which I would take to my day-one destination of Montreal. From experience I know Hwy 20 can be heavily patrolled by police. La Sûreté du Québec did not disappoint on this day with no less than five cars of various design hiding out between Rivière-du-Loup and the Quebec City area alone. The flow of traffic was going about 115 km/hr, so I settled in at 115 and proceeded.
So I first noticed the black Hyundai Santa Fe behind me, just past the highway 85-20 merge at Notre-Dame-du-Portage. In checking my mirrors as I drove on, the Santa Fe remained behind me. I began to really take notice when I would pull out to pass someone. I put my blinker on, he put his blinker on. I pulled out to pass, he pulled out to pass. I pulled back into the right lane, he pulled back in. This process repeated itself over and over. If I sped up a bit, he sped up a bit. When I slowed down, he slowed down, when I ‘tried’ to let him pass, he would not pass. Who is this guy?
About an hour and a half and 192 kilometres later, he was still there. I had reached the Quebec City outskirts and I thought, OK buddy, see you later. I was in an area with lots of lanes, lots of traffic passing at various speeds and lots of lane changing. You’d have to be Houdini to make it through this traffic maze and still be on my tail. Hello Houdini.
I still had no idea why this guy was not letting go. I was pretty sure he wasn’t a cop (I mean in a Santa Fe?) but for some reason he wanted to remain hitched to me. Surely he couldn’t be going all the way to Montreal? I tried a couple times to try and force him to pass me by passing a row of trucks, then quickly getting back in the right lane with him right behind me. But instead of passing me, he waited until the gap between the truck and me was large enough for him to squeeze back in. What the ...?
Finally, 10 kilometres from my cutoff at the Hwy 30 bypass just outside Beloeil, it was over. After 3 hours and 30 minutes, and an astonishing 387 kilometers, he made a mistake and let a car get between us. Additionally, and for seemingly the first time, he had a line of cars behind him. I pulled into the right lane and just like that he zoomed by.
At this point I noticed the Quebec license plate. And presto, it all made sense to me. I mentioned a very high police presence on this stretch of highway, and it was immediately clear to me he was using me as his ‘lead’ car. By staying behind me on crowded stretches of road, and the many open stretches, if someone was going to get caught in a radar trap, it’s the first car through and that would be me. I had to admire his perseverance and brilliance.
I stayed the night in Montreal and set out the next morning for Kitchener, Ontario. That’s about a six hour drive. My apologies to the guy in the red Ford F-150.
