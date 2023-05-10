The recent news that Crapaud is getting a family doctor shows the needs of rural communities can be filled - if they work their behinds off to do the government’s job for them.
When the region’s long-time doctor left to join the Workers Compensation Board and his replacement bolted after a matter of months, community members mobilized to try to fill the void.
Volunteers and retirees became recruiters. Pharmacy owners became the equivalent of the public purse, bankrolling expensive equipment to try to lure a physician. Local recreation facilities jumped on board by offering memberships. Many meetings were held. Nurse practitioners and part-time doctors were recruited to help tide over the many residents with medical needs.
But there is no substitute for a full-time doctor. Seeing the same face on each visit, a physician with roots in the community who knows your medical history, is critical. A rotating cast of visiting professionals cannot provide the continuity of care needed for chronic health conditions.
For years, Health PEI stonewalled the Crapaud committee of volunteers at every turn, relentlessly pursuing an agenda of centralized health care. Perhaps that has changed under new CEO Michael Gardam. But there is a new set of challenges now, and many other rural communities which are underserved.
There has been talk in Belfast of creating a community health centre staffed by professionals. Morell would like to see a larger health care presence. The Three Rivers area desperately needs a walk-in clinic, especially after losing two doctors. The concerns are the same across eastern PEI and the Island in general.
We all understand there are systemic and unprecedented struggles in health care that can’t be fixed overnight. But Health PEI has to work with communities, not against them.
