The newest member of Belfast council is a veteran of the Hollywood film industry as a talent agent and makeup artist.
Mary Mecher-Carlson returned to the Island two years ago with her husband, settling in Mount Buchanan. She lists access to health care as her biggest priority.
She will be sworn in as a councillor for the rural municipality on March 17.
A Montague native and self-described world traveller, Ms Mecher-Carlson spent 12 years in Los Angeles working in film production.
But trading the concrete jungle for rural living came with a challenge familiar to many Islanders. She does not have a family doctor yet and was told it will be another two years on the waiting list before she gets one.
“I know many people in our community are in the same position and it’s unacceptable.”
Ms Mecher-Carlson said there are solutions for rural health care that would not be overly difficult, such as a rural primary care office with a nurse practitioner or a mobile clinic.
“I keep reading about these solutions in other parts of the Island. I think we really need to start the conversation and look at options.”
She said a year-round recreational facility would encourage healthy living, suggesting the Belfast Rec Centre could be better utilized by adding a gym and using the hall space to offer classes in yoga and other activities.
“In every place I’ve lived, the backbone of the community was a great community centre that offered things for all ages - child care, health care, ongoing mental stimulation,” she said.
“There’s not a lot of options for people with varying interests. I know our community has a wealth of experienced people who would be amazing to bring into it,” such as artists, painters, carpenters, bakers and farmers.
Ms Mecher-Carlson and her husband run a talent management company with clients in the US and their goal is to open a production company on the Island. They have two dogs and a 20-year-old son who lives in Sacramento, California.
The municipality was planning a byelection after two candidates originally filed nomination papers. Chief Administrative Officer Bob Brooks said the other candidate, Lori Collicutt, withdrew from the race on March 1.
“I feel very fortunate to be acclaimed into this position,” Ms Mecher-Carlson said. “I want to do what I can to help improve the quality of life in the community, so I’m really looking forward to collaborating with other council members.”
