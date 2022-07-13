Rural emergency rooms at PEI hospitals have been plagued with closures over the past two weekends. QEH was the exception where nursing staff was offered double time pay to avoid closure on the July 1st weekend.
The situation was created by vacancies paired with regular staff taking vacation time.
ER hours at Kings County Memorial Hospital in Montague were reduced by four hours on July 2, 3, 7, 9 and 10.
The Western Hospital ER in O’Leary was closed from 8 pm to 8 am on July 1, 2, 8, 9 and 10.
Health PEI said, on Monday, it is always a priority to keep emergency rooms open.
“Emergency departments such as the one at KCMH are valued and provide important service to the public. Significant effort goes in to finding staff availability whenever a closure is possible,” a spokesperson said.
The double time pay offered to QEH staff was last minute.
The PEI Nurses Union says double time incentive wasn’t offered soon enough, Barbara Brookins, union president said.
Last week a spokesperson from Health PEI addressed the QEH crisis.
“During the past holiday weekend, staffing at the QEH Emergency Department reached a critical level where Health PEI deemed extra steps be taken to secure staffing for the health and safety of Islanders.
As we were unable to attract staff at time-and-a-half by following our MOU, double time was offered as a short-term incentive for qualified nurses in the QEH Emergency Department.”
The MOU applies to nursing staff across all Health PEI facilities.
“Double time has been used very judiciously in the past at some of our larger centres, when no other option was available,” the spokesperson said, noting so far it has not been used at KCMH.
Ms Brookins said there were already positions filled through the MOU between Health PEI and the PEINU, positions that came with the incentive of time-and-a-half.
“There is no clear answer, but we are in a serious staffing crisis and the contracts and rules that are normally applying don’t necessarily fit the situations we are encountering right now,” Ms Brookins said.
“The MOU was intended to deal with the vacant shifts they (Health PEI) already knew about,” she said, explaining the agreement was meant to shore up staffing throughout the summer and even at that not all of those vacancies have been filled.
Therefore, the staffing crisis that arose in the days leading up to the Canada Day weekend should not have been a surprise to Health PEI, Ms Brookins said.
“They say the time-and-a-half should be the incentive (nurses) are looking for, but they had already been offered the time-and-a-half two weeks before - if they wanted it they would have already taken it,” she said.
The spokesperson from Health PEI said normally they do not have the authority to make changes to compensation without going through a formal process.
“However, in this case, due to the urgent patient safety need, double time was provided to establish safe levels of staffing,” the spokesperson said.
Health PEI and the PEINU have been in contract negotiations since the fall of 2021.
Ms Brookins said this scenario will be discussed going forward, especially considering the Labour Day weekend is only weeks away.
“You try to plan for as much as you can, but there is always going to be that situation where if you have another Covid outbreak in September and you lose a bunch of staff, then what happens?” she added.
