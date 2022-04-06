It is curious that three of the first of the province’s ‘Patient Medical Homes’ which opened last week are all located in the Charlottetown area. It is positive to see two of the new health care programs are in the rural areas of Kensington and Crapaud, but once again, the bigger picture of the need in rural PEI has been shuffled to the back burner.
I get that these facilities were created to pool health resources and help shrink the so-called patient registry.
And while there may be a lot of people in the Charlottetown area who don’t have a family doctor, what they do already have is ample access to multiple walk-in clinics and a plethora of services at the QEH where many Islanders are already directed for services.
But look to the east and the west and there is very little opportunity for residents without a family doctor to find a walk-in clinic.
Listings on the government website show the clinic in Morell is only open three hours a week. The same is listed for the Wellington clinic and Summerside is open three days a week.
So while we can applaud the government for finally opening the long-promised primary care hubs, rural Islanders will still be hedging their bets on whether they should try their luck within a three-hour window on a Wednesday or fill up their car with gas and head to the city.
Seems like some priorities got shifted along the way when these facilities were being planned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.