The Eastern Kings Sportsplex and Souris Minor Hockey had hoped to host U15 boys provincials this year as a revenue source and to raise the profile of the arena’s Hockeyville bid.
They were disappointed to be turned down and then learn some larger centres got tournaments they didn’t apply for, including five championships awarded to Summerside alone.
As it turns out, Souris wasn’t the only rural rink to have their provincials application rejected.
Sportsplex manager Aaron Bedour said Murray River, O’Leary, Evangeline and Tignish were also turned down.
Mr Bedour said Hockey PEI has not responded to his questions about how their selection process worked.
The Graphic made multiple attempts to contact the provincial governing body with no success.
At Northumberland Arena in Murray River, rink manager Katelyn Johnston said it was disappointing the rural arenas had been shut out of provincials this year.
“There’s a lot of heart in the older rural arenas, and we can all host like the best of them,” she said, adding the larger facilities already got a boost from hosting Canada Games events this winter.
“Rural arenas belong to rural communities, and when an event like that comes to the community, everyone from stores to gas stations to restaurants, local accommodations and other recreational facilities benefit.”
Ms Johnston said the Northumberland Minor Hockey Association applied to host three provincial tournaments, and Hockey PEI has not responded to its questions either.
Nancy MacMillan, manager of Cavendish Farms Arena in O’Leary, said the local minor hockey association applied to host the U11 tier 1 Rec championship.
She noted last year they were one of many smaller rinks that kept their doors open into the spring “at a substantial financial loss” to accommodate Hockey PEI extending the season after COVID restrictions in January.
She was irked when Hockey PEI responded to her questions about the selection process by saying O’Leary was the only rural community to apply and not get a tournament but two hours later, Mr Bedour called to tell her Souris and several other small rinks were also shut out.
“We want to see a fair and transparent process. You’d like to feel you had a fair shot,” she said.
Ms MacMillan was previously on the Hockey PEI board for many years and back then, the minor hockey council tried to be fair when awarding provincials, she said. If an association didn’t get any one year, they were awarded to host the next year.
“I did see a fair and transparent process in the years I was sitting around the board table, but I’m not seeing that lately.”
The current minor hockey council contains multiple members from Summerside, including chair JP Desrosiers, who is the city’s director of community services. Summerside was awarded a quarter of all the tournaments, while Crapaud/Borden got three and Kensington got two.
The hosts for female provincial tournaments are chosen separately by the female council.
Mr Desrosiers said this was his first year on the minor council but he wasn’t part of the selections due to work commitments.
He said more than half of provincial events receive no bids from communities, and availability of officials is also an issue in selecting hosts.
Hockey PEI is going to look at a new application and bid process at its March meeting, he said, including a new timeline so sites are selected much earlier in the season.
Back in Souris, Mr Bedour questioned whether the minor hockey council has any representation from eastern PEI. He said the arena understood the tournaments would be spread out evenly across the Island.
“All we want is answers,” he said. “Not only does it affect the rink here, it affects the community.”
Souris applied to host the U15 tier 1 provincials because it had the best chance of a Souris team making it, which would generate more local attendance. In past years Souris has hosted provincials that didn’t have a local team.
Mr Bedour said North River was also awarded a tournament for which it did not apply, suggesting Souris should have been asked if it wanted that one after being turned down for U15.
Being chosen as a host would have given the Souris rink’s Hockeyville nomination a boost as well, he said. The hope is to win money to help fix the rink’s leaky roof.
“We’re trying to raise funds to upgrade our facility. We’re putting our best foot forward and doing everything we can. You’d think Hockey PEI would recognize what we’re trying to do up here. It’s very discouraging.”
