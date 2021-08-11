A slew of new electric school buses are slated to transport urban students this fall but rural students will be riding diesel for the foreseeable future.
“We are unsure at this point where the buses will be located,” said a spokesperson from the Department of Education. “The ability for charging stations and infrastructure will be a factor on where the buses will be located.”
A recent tender for 35 electric school buses has been awarded and the first shipment is expected to arrive before students return to school in the fall.
With the electric buses being a new technology, the Department of Transportation is looking at storing them in larger groupings instead of a small number of units across the province.
A dozen electric buses replaced 12 diesel buses with routes in the capital Charlottetown area last school year. A dozen electric charging stations were installed at the time to accommodate the new buses. The tender was awarded to The Lion Electric Co. for over $4 million in 2020.
The tender for the next 35 buses closed July 20 and was awarded to the same company. The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure said it was not able to comment about the cost for these most recent vehicles.
No one was available from either department to comment farther about the feasibility of electric buses serving rural routes in the future.
Using one electric school bus compared to a standard diesel bus reduces green house gas emissions by 23 tonnes which is the equivalent to taking about five cars off the road according to the government’s website. They are also healthier and safer for children who are at higher risk when exposed to fumes and exhaust.
The federal and provincial governments are each contributing more than $6.3 million to this project through the Green Infrastructure stream (GIS) of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Plan.
The governments' long term goal is to replace all PEI buses with electric powered vehicles.
