Ryan Lowery grew up watching some of the best curlers in Canada on TV, and now he’s going to play them on the country’s biggest stage.
The 20-year-old Montague native plays lead on the Eddie MacKenzie rink that will represent PEI at the Brier in Calgary from March 5-14.
“Coming from PEI, we’re not as competitive as the bigger provinces, so it’s kind of what we play for in a season, to get to nationals. It’s a good way to start off the men’s career.”
The other members of the Island team are third Tyler Smith and second Sean Ledgerwood.
A love of curling is in Lowery’s family. His grandfather, Jack Murphy, played in the 1967 Brier on the PEI team, which represented the Montague Curling Club. Half a century later, Lowery is following in his footsteps. His brother Dylan started curling before Lowery did.
Smith and Ryan Lowery were part of a successful junior rink that appeared at several Atlantic and national junior championships, including a 6-4 record at the 2020 national juniors.
MacKenzie and Ledgerwood have been curling much longer and their experience has been a big help, Lowery said.
“Playing with those guys, you learn something new every time you practice or play, just stuff they’ve caught onto over the years, little things they think of,” he said. “They know how to look at it from a different angle you might not have thought of.”
Ledgerwood said he hasn’t known Lowery for long but has been impressed with his game, especially one aspect.
“He is a phenomenal sweeper. So much stamina and youth and strength, so good technically. As long as you’re not heavy, he’s probably going to get it there for you. Having someone like that on your team is amazing. It can make so many shots for you. It’s a true testament to a team game.”
Ledgerwood described Lowery as a sponge who’s eager to learn and has a good attitude. He said playing against the best teams in Canada will be an extraordinary experience for Lowery and Smith.
“I think they’re going to get their eyes opened about how good some of these curlers are - if you want to get good at this, how much effort you have to put in,” he said.
“It’s a lot of fun bringing somebody new who’s never seen that event before and see how they soak it up and adapt.”
Meanwhile, Lowery said the chance to represent Montague at the Brier means a lot, especially with the support he gets from the club and its members.
“When you go in for practices and games, everybody’s congratulating you. That makes you feel really good,” he said. “They’ve done an awful lot of work there in recent years to get the best ice they can.”
As the lead, Lowery said it’s critical for him to make his shots as close to perfect as he can.
“My two shots can screw up an end faster than anyone else’s can. If I miss mine, our team’s end can go down the drain. They’re not always the hardest shots - my repertoire is maybe three. It’s just how precise I have to be in the ones I do play.”
All the curlers will have to abide by a strict hotel bubble in Calgary, where Curling Canada is putting on the Brier, Scotties Tournament of Hearts, the world men’s championship and mixed doubles nationals.
“It’s pretty strict for rules and it has to be for what we’re doing,” he said. “You do what you (have to) do to hold the event.”
MacKenzie’s team lists itself as representing both Montague and Crapaud Curling Clubs. Lowery said after winning the provincial Tankard last month, they began practising in Montague because its ice is similar to the conditions expected in Calgary.
