In November Carlie Dixon, 12, will be making her second appearance at the Royal Agriculture Fair, an historical Canadian event which takes place in Toronto, Ontario.
But competing right alongside her this time will be her sister Callie, 16.
The siblings, from Alberry Plains, are more than excited for the chance to compete with their ponies at such a prestigious level.
“All summer we have been training pretty hard just to qualify,” Callie said.
As members of the Nova Scotia Hunters and Jumpers Association (there is no PEI equivalent) the two have been training and going to equestrian shows, not only in Canada, but also the US for the past several months.
The girls train at home with their own inside and outside rings with jumps built by their dad Gary.
When not travelling to competitions, two days a week they would go through intense training with their coach Mike Driscoll, but they also rode every other day on their own.
Recent shows in Quebec and Ontario clinched their spot at the Royal.
The rules changed this year allowing riders to gather their points through competitions anywhere in Canada.
“For us it made it easier because you could go anywhere to get points,” Callie said.
Callie and her ponies Stonecountry’s Rolls Royce and Fonzarelli (owned by Carrie Fraser) will be competing in the large and medium pony category.
“My goal was to make it to the Royal and I’ve already accomplished that so now I’m just going to go there and do the best that I can,” Callie said.
Carlie and Hat Trick will compete in the Small Pony category.
“I am hoping to get higher placing than I did the last time,” Carlie said. At their 2019 Royal appearance Carlie and Hat Trick came away with 8th and 9th place showings.
This year both girls will be competing in two different classes on November 4 and 5. The competitions will have them in the rings in both Over Fence (jumping) and Under Saddle events.
The Under Saddle is an event where all the riders and horses are in the ring together and judged on various aspects.
There are competitors from across the country with 16 in each division.
The siblings are the only representatives from the Maritimes in the Pony Hunter Divisions.
The girls’ mom is Julie Dixon.
