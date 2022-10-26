Carlie

Carlie Dixon and Hat Trick after one of the many wins in the ring this season. Submitted photo

In November Carlie Dixon, 12, will be making her second appearance at the Royal Agriculture Fair, an historical Canadian event which takes place in Toronto, Ontario.

But competing right alongside her this time will be her sister Callie, 16.

callie

Callie Dixon and her large pony Fonzarelli who was leased this season from Carrie Fraser. This photo was taken after a win in Bromont, Quebec. Submitted photo

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.