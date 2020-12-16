Across Canada there are 39 safe injection sites where individuals who take drugs can go to be with others. None of them are in PEI.
Make no mistake, safe injection sites can save lives.
They are also a place where drug users can learn about programs available to help them deal with their addiction - when they are ready to take that step.
Since January there have been at least 12 overdoses in PEI, four of which resulted in deaths.
PEI’s Health Minister, James Aylward is on record saying this is not on his radar.
Apparently, no one has been relaying concerns to him.
Twice in the past year, once in May and then again in October, Public Health has sent out notices alerting Islanders to the presence of fentanyl in the street drug supply.
Unless things have changed in the government hierarchy, Public Health falls under the Department of Health and Wellness so Minister Aylward should have been well aware of the situation even before it became known to the public.
Does this mean that if people aren’t beating a path to the health minister’s door there isn’t an overdose problem in PEI?
Perhaps it is time for family and friends of those suffering from drug addictions to start flooding his inbox with their tragic stories and concerns.
In the meantime here is a little light reading for the minister or anyone else who would like to learn more about the benefits of safe injection sites.
Charlotte MacAulay
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.