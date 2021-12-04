As Islanders reflect on the prevalence of violence against women and gender-based violence in the lead-up to the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women, chair of the PEI Advisory Council on the Status of Women, Cathy Rose, said learning about people’s experiences can lead to safer spaces for everyone.
“Women face multiple and intersecting forms of discrimination and they are at greater risk of violence,” Ms Rose said.
On a national level more than four in 10 women in Canada have experienced some form of psychological, physical or sexual violence.
The pandemic has played a role in those statistics remaining high.
Here at home a report published by the council in the summer of 2020 shows how some women were more adversely affected than others.
“It has made things worse for people who are already vulnerable and people are struggling more with their mental health,” Ms Rose said.
“There are statistics that show there is more violence related to people who have lower incomes because they have the extra challenges of poverty and housing which is a big issue right now in Prince Edward Island.”
Touching on the reality individuals are facing here and now goes hand in hand with the theme of this year’s Purple Ribbon Campaign, “Reimagining Safety: self * relationships * world.”
The campaign speaks to the atrocities of the past while focusing on change for the future.
A memorial service to commemorate the École Polytechnique massacre in Montreal in 1989 where a 25-year-old man shot 14 women, is also an important event for the families of 10 women murdered on PEI since that time.
Family members will be present to light a candle in memory of their loved one.
The guest speaker for this year’s Island event sheds even more light on vulnerable populations.
Anastasia Preston is the trans community outreach coordinator for PEERS Alliance.
“I will be talking about how the experience of trans women comes into the larger picture of violence against women,” she said.
The focus on safety is important, but it is also significant to highlight the societal norm of victim blaming, she said.
“Every woman has experienced that moment when somebody is walking behind them and they are wondering what is this person doing,” she said.
“In today’s society we still have to remember it is not safe for women to do things like jog after dark.”
Ms Preston said systematic change needs to happen.
“Why is it that women and trans people have to police their behavior when they are not doing anything wrong?” she added.
“It is a burden, a load on people they shouldn’t have to carry.”
It was a stark reality Ms Preston only realized was happening after she transitioned.
“Prior to my transition I had very little to no harassment in public spaces, but within six months of being read as visibly female I was groped in public, had people cat calling and have had people verbally harass me - that was all based on the fact they are reading me as a woman,” she said.
It is one of the motivations behind why she wants to work for change in the system.
“We have a system in place that has taught women how to deal with these things and to accept it,” she said.
But it is time for change.
Ms Rose has been working on changing things for vulnerable women from another angle.
“The majority of my career has been spent as a woman in business,” Ms Rose said. “My heart’s journey has been to mentor and help other women who want financial independence by starting or growing their own business.
“I found out only this year it has a name – economic empowerment or economic justice.”
Both women are looking at the broader picture of making a better world for all women and they both say memorials are part and parcel of that.
From the painted red silhouettes of the 10 Island victims, to the lighting of the memorial candles and the moment of silence where all victims are remembered it sends a message that the world needs to be a safer place for all.
