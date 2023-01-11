Salvation Army is still in the process of hiring two more workers to address a backlog in the home heating program after the province increased funding in December.
Lieutenant John Burton said the organization was not given much notice by the government when it topped up funding to $1,200 per household and the income eligibility thresholds on December 1.
That created an increase in demand which the Salvation Army was not fully prepared for, he said.
“It’s unfortunate we are missing some calls, but we’re doing our best to clear the backlog of messages and get to everybody as quickly as we can,” he said.
The new hires will give the program four full-time employees plus Mr Burton as a supervisor, and they may look at hiring seasonal workers.
A pair of Belle River residents are among those who have repeatedly tried to contact the Salvation Army through phone numbers advertised, with no luck.
Wendy Jones said at times she called more than 10 times in a day, with no response. She also visited their Charlottetown office on December 14 but it was closed. She visited again and found it open, filled out the application and was told she would receive oil in the next few weeks.
But that time frame came and went, and with a nearly empty oil tank she chose to pay out of pocket.
Ms Jones said she is “lucky” because she can go into her bank overdraft to pay for the oil, though she would prefer to avoid that.
“But there are a lot of people who can’t do that. They’re going to be cold or hungry. They’ll have to choose.”
She said the province should administer the heating program directly through their offices and employees, perhaps through their existing programs.
“I don’t think government should be using charitable organizations to fulfill their government mandates,” she said.
Her friend Mary Hancock, also of Belle River, said she hasn’t been able to get through either despite calling for a month and a half. Last year she applied for the program and it all went fine.
She has a heat pump and wood heating, so the oil is not an absolute necessity but it helps. She has been paying out of pocket for oil since the fall.
But others, she said, are “scrounging up their money just to put a little oil in. I feel terrible for them.”
The Graphic called both phone numbers advertised for the heating program and got no answer.
However, Mr Burton said phone calls don’t actually contribute to the application process. Filling out an application - available at Access PEI, public libraries and the Salvation Army office - is what counts.
When a homeowner is approved, the request is sent to an oil company within 24 hours and it takes them between five to 12 business days to put oil in the tank, he said.
The organization is in the process of leasing a space in Summerside specifically for the heating program. It is also looking at setting up spot offices in places like Souris or Tignish to accept applications on a Saturday here and there.
“We’re working as hard as we can to serve the people. We don’t want anybody to be cold,” he said.
