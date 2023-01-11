Oil tank

Salvation Army is still in the process of hiring two more workers to address a backlog in the home heating program after the province increased funding in December.

Lieutenant John Burton said the organization was not given much notice by the government when it topped up funding to $1,200 per household and the income eligibility thresholds on December 1.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.