Scallop fisher optimistic for future of industry Josh Lewis Josh Lewis Author email Dec 8, 2021 Local scallop fishers say it has been a good season, and one Beach Point fisherman is encouraged that will continue in the years to come.Jeff White says he's seeing a lot of young scallops in the Northumberland Strait, which bodes well for the future."For a lot of years we never saw a lot of new growth or new scallops," he said. "It looks good for the future for young fishers coming along." That's very encouraging, he said, because of the depletion of some other fisheries.The scallops are three or four years old by the time they grow to commercial size, he said.The prices this year have been around $15 to $16 per pound, the same as the last few years. Mr White said the catch has been good and so has the meat count."It's a little bit better this year than others," he said. He generally fishes six to 10 miles from shore, toward Pictou Island.Mr White said costs like fuel and maintenance have gone up a lot since he started in the scallop fishery in 1985, and it would be quite pricey for someone getting started now.Meanwhile, Myles MacDonald is one of many who fish scallops out of Wood Islands. He said his catch this season is on par with other years.He said the weather was tremendous for the first two weeks of the season, though that has given way to significant wind and rain since.Mr MacDonald goes anywhere from a mile off shore to seven or eight.The scallop season wraps up December 15. Tags Fisherman Jeff White Food Fishing Economics Myles Macdonald Good Scallop Weather Future 