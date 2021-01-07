No students were on board a school bus that was rear ended in Cardigan Wednesday afternoon.
There were no injuries and damage to the bus was minimal, said Dave Gillis, Director of Transportation Services with the Public Schools Branch.
“You couldn’t even see a mark on the bus, but there was obvious damage to the other vehicle,” Mr Gillis said.
The incident occurred as the bus driver was on his way to the school to pick up students, he added.
Kings District RCMP Staff Sergeant Darryl MacMullin said no charges will be laid.
“The driver may have been following too closely and wasn’t able to stop in time when the bus stopped to allow a tractor across the road," Staff Sergeant MacMullin said.
Mr Gillis said the bus was taken out of service to be inspected, but was back on its regular route Thursday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.