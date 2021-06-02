A total of 148 school bus violations have been reported to the Public Schools Branch so far this year surpassing last year’s count, which was 143.
The violations are incidents of motorists passing a school bus with red lights flashing and have been reported to the PSB by bus drivers from across PEI, said Dave Gillis, Director of Transportation and Risk Management with the PSB.
Of those violations, 15 have been in Kings County: eight within the Montague Family of Schools and seven in the Morell Family of Schools district.
That number is on par with the 2019/2020 school year.
Not all offenders have been ticketed because police aren't always able to catch the violators.
“If we can identify the driver that really helps in laying a charge,” Kings District RCMP Sesrgeant Leanne Butler said.
But because the bus drivers, who are the most likely potential witnesses, have their attention focused on the child boarding the bus, often a description of the driver isn’t available to help with the police investigation, Sgt Butler explained.
Of the 17 incidents reported to RCMP in the past year in the Souris and Montague areas, just four resulted in charges.
Seventeen charges were laid Island-wide, according to a spokesperson from Highway Safety.
“The penalties for driving through flashing red lights of a school bus on PEI are significant and the highest in Canada,” the spokesperson said.
Fines range from the minimum of $1,000 to a maximum of $5,000 as well as a driving prohibition.
In addition, the driver faces a license suspension of three months and a long list of regulations when they apply to have their license reinstated.
The latest changes were put in place in 2018 but there is ongoing work to educate drivers on the dangers of passing a school bus. Materials in several different languages are widely distributed to target newcomers and visitors.
“From an educational perspective, all individuals required to do written exams and sign tests for driver licenses must pass the school bus questions,” the spokesperson said.
“There is an automatic fail if any of the school bus answers are incorrect. School bus rules are taught in Driver Education programs, at the mandatory Novice Drivers Course and the Novice Driver's Course for Newcomers.”
Strobe lights have been added to the top of buses to make them more visible.
“Additionally, the Department of Education has been meeting with the bus drivers and CUPE, and they are working together to develop a new media campaign about school bus safety to be launched for fall 2021,” the spokesperson said.
With approximately six to seven million drop-off and pick-ups on PEI each year, the safety of students travelling on school buses is paramount.
