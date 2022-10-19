Twenty of the Public School Branch’s fleet of 300 buses were damaged during Hurricane Fiona, according to Jenn Redmond spokesperson for PSB.
“Only one received damage that required it to be out of service for an extended period of time,” she said.
“The remainder had minor damages which included broken side windows and bent stop arms.”
Repairs to the buses were completed on all but one prior to schools opening back up on October 3.
Just one of the electric buses, which total 39, was affected by the extended power outage.
The Kings County bus which was normally charged at the driver’s residence was relocated to the Cardigan Bus Depot for charging.
Most of the electric charging infrastructure for the Island’s electric buses is located at bus depots in Brackley, Summerside and at Three Oaks High School. None of those locations had extended power outages.
“With a steady transition toward an entire fleet of electric buses, additional consideration is being given regarding charging infrastructure.
“Contingency plans are being developed for future periods of extended power outages,” Ms Redmond said, noting this time around all buses were parked in secure areas and technicians were available to assess damage immediately following the storm.
No dollar figure of the damage is available at this time.
