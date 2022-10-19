school buses

 Graphic file photo

Twenty of the Public School Branch’s fleet of 300 buses were damaged during Hurricane Fiona, according to Jenn Redmond spokesperson for PSB.

“Only one received damage that required it to be out of service for an extended period of time,” she said.

